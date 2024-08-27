Official Alien: Romulus Reebok Sneakers Are On Sale Now

Reebok has a long history of collaborations with the Alien franchise that go back to the 1986 Aliens film, which included a string of reproductions and unique designs between 2016 and 2020 that were extremely successful and currently fetch very high prices on sites like eBay and StockX. Now they’re back with a a new sneaker that featues prominently in the film Alien: Romulus.

The Reebok Alien Romulus sneaker is built upon Reebok Basketball’s iconic BB4000 IIframe and features an all-leather upper, distressed film-worn finish, Weyland-Yutani logo on the tongue and heel, EVA foam midsole, and a solid rubber cupsole with a grippy traction pattern for grip, among other Easter eggs for fans. UPDATE: Limited quantities are now available to order for $170 right here at the Reebok website. =

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reebok Alien: Romulus Sneakers

A Scene From Aliens Inspired the Story for Romulus

Alien: Romulus is being billed as more of a spinoff rather than a direct continuation of the Alien franchise and will see a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe. Director Fede Álvarez has previously opened up about how a deleted scene from James Cameron’s Aliens featuring young colonists inspired Romulus’ story.

“My first instinct, just to try something different that hasn’t been seen before, was to approach it form the angle of characters who are not professionals or scientists; they’re not even adults,” he said. “I liked this concept of putting people in the front seat of the story who are closer to what the audience is — not that the audience is young, more that the audience is completely virgin to the realities of space. When the characters are professionals, they know more than you do. But when they’re still in their early 20s, they don’t know how to operate the f-cking airlock.”

He continued, “All their parents probably worked on the same ship when they were kids, and that’s how they got to know each other … There’s a lot of history between them because they’re the only family they have. They truly act more like surrogate siblings; some of them even lived under the same roof. A lot of the big themes of the movie are about siblinghood and what does that mean? The Romulus of it all, and the bigger plot with Weyland-Yutani, is actually connected to that as well.”

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

Alien: Romulus is now playing in theaters.