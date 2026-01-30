One of the Goriest Horror Movies Ever Just Arrived To Free Streaming

The 2020s have seen a major return of gore to horror, but few films can compete with the blood-soaked 2010s movie that just took a bite out of Tubi. The past few years have seen movies like Terrifier, Evil Dead Rise, and In a Violent Nature drive something of a gore renaissance on the big screen as slashers, body horror, and splatter films surge in popularity following the elevated horror period. Years before those movies led the charge, another film soaked screens with a bloody good time, and it’s streaming completely free.

If you have a weak stomach, you’ll probably want to pass on Piranha 3D. Director Alexandre Aja’s 2010 remake of the 1978 film of the same name arrived in Tubi’s free streaming catalog on January 1st alongside its sequel, Piranha DD. The movie boasts Hostel-level gore with a blood-soaked, over-the-top horror-comedy plot about a spring break party on Lake Victoria gone wrong when hundreds of prehistoric, carnivorous piranhas are released into the lake by an underground tremor, quickly turning partygoers into fish food.

Piranha 3D Successfully Restarted the Piranha Franchise

If you’re looking for a serious, suspenseful thriller in the vein of Jaws, you definitely won’t find it in Piranha 3D, and that’s what makes it so great. The movie works as a high-spectacle gorefest that, at its core, is really just a ton of fun. Piranha 3D takes a no-shame-or-restraints approach to the classic animal attack movie and delivers grotesque, creative carnage, caused both by the namesake piranhas and the chaos that ensues, that required an estimated 80,000 gallons of fake blood and resulted in body parts flying at the audience. The movie embraces its campy, B-movie nature in a film that aims to entertain, and it definitely succeeds, offering up one of the most memorable blood-soaked cheeseball movies in recent memory.

Piranha 3D flopped with general audiences, who gave it just a 41% Popcornmeter rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was successful in pretty much every other way. In addition to its 71% critic score, Piranha 3D was a box office hit with an $83 million worldwide gross against a $24 million budget, and it successfully revived the franchise and spawned the Piranha 3DD sequel in 2012. Two additional films, Piranha IIID and Summer of the Piranha, were also announced but haven’t made it to the screen.

Other Horror Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi has a surprisingly deep catalog of free horror movies to stream, and January saw that library grow with the arrival of films like Brightburn, 2013’s Evil Dead, Hereditary, Pearl, Talk to Me, The Amityville Horror, and The Cabin in the Woods. In February, even more titles will join that free horror lineup when titles like Anaconda, Dark Harvest, The Hills Have Eyes, Insidious: The Last Key, and When A Stranger Calls start streaming on Tubi at the beginning of the month.

