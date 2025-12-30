Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming in January 2026

January is just around the corner, which means it’s time for parties, New Year’s resolutions, and a whole slew of free things to watch on Tubi. On Monday morning, the ad-supported streaming service just released its newsletter for the month of January, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows joining its lineup in the first month of 2026.
There’s a lot to look forward to on Tubi in January, especially on the movie side of things. Wicked, one of the biggest theatrical hits of the past couple of years, is going to begin streaming for free on New Year’s Day. That January 1st wave of additions will also see the arrival of movies like Hereditary, Pearl, Mulholland Drive, and Pulp Fiction. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s January additions below!
January 1st
88 Minutes
Agent Game
All the Old Knives
All the Pretty Horses
American Outlaws
The Amityville Horror
The Ant Bully
Apache Junction
Arrival
Assassins
Awakenings
B.A.P.S.
The Bad Guardian
Bandslam
Basic
Battle Royale
Be Cool
The Beach House Murders
The Beast Within
Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
The Big Chill
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Biutiful
Black Bear
Black Rock
The Blackout’s Daughter
Blacklight
Blue Streak
The Brady Bunch Movie
Braven
Brightburn
Brigsby Bear
The Burial
The Cabin in the Woods
The Cable Guy
Cleaner
Cobweb
Collateral
The Commando
Community – Seasons 1 and 2
Cradle 2 the Grave
The Crazies
Danger in the Dorm
Deep Impact
Dicks: The Musical
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Driving Miss Daisy
Earth to Echo
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
The Equalizer 3
Equilibrium
Erased
Evil Dead (2013)
Extract
The Fifth Element
A Fistful of Dollars
Five Easy Pieces
For a Few Dollars More
Foxcatcher
The Frozen Ground
Galaxy Quest
Geostorm
Get Shorty
Ghost
Ghost Rider
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Ghosts of Mississippi
Godzilla (1998)
Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Hereditary
His Secret Marriage
Home Again
I, Frankenstein
The Ice Rink Murders
The Imitation Game
In the Cut
In the Line of Fire
The Inspection
Ishtar
It Comes at Night
Jumanji (1995)
Jupiter’s Ascending
The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story
A Knight’s Tale
Kung Fu Hustle
Lady in the Water
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Law Abiding Citizen
The Lost Wife of Robert Durst
Love Lies Bleeding
The Lover in the Attic: A True Story
Married… With Children
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
Menace II Society
Miles Ahead
Minority Report
The Missing (2003)
Mistress Hunter
Mommy Is a Murderer
Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon
Mulholland Drive
Murder at 1600
My Doctor’s Secret Life
My Nanny Stole My Life
Native Son
One More Shot
Pain & Gain
Panama
The Peacemaker
Pearl
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The People We Hate at the Wedding
Pi
Piranha 3-D
Piranha DD
Planet 51
The Players Club
Playing for Keeps
Pollock
Pootie Tang
Prey
Problemista
Proud Mary
Pulp Fiction
Push
Raging Bull
The Report
Rain Man
Rounders
Rumor Has It
Run Lola Run
S.W.A.T.
Selena
Shampoo
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Skin
Somebody I Used to Know
Sorority Row
Soul Power
Spaceballs
Step Brothers
Stop Making Sense
Stories We Tell
Swindler Seduction
Talk to Me
Tell No One (2006)
Terror in the Woods
They Came Together
Three Amigos!
Training Day
Transporter 3
Treasure of the Sierra Madre
Two Lovers
Unhinged
A Very Brady Sequel
Walking Tall
War of the Worlds
Warrior Strong
What Lies Beneath
Where the Wild Things Are
The Whole Nine Yards
Wicked
Woman Walks Ahead
Women Talking
The Wrong Boy Next Door
The Wrong Life Coach
X
You’ve Got Mail
Zoolander
January 2nd
Chef
Broken Bonds
After witnessing a fatal shootout, three struggling waitresses hide a bag of illicit cash, forcing them into a perilous web of betrayal and survival.
January 9th
Silent Hill: Revelation
Death Name
A young Korean American woman yearns to learn more about her heritage, not knowing the further she digs, the more she reawakens a deadly family curse.
January 15th
The Dana Carvey Show
January 16th
How to Lose a Popularity Contest (Tubi Original)
Overachiever Ellie teams with slacker Nate to sabotage her ex in the class election, but unexpected sparks threaten her meticulously laid plans.
January 23rd
Twin
Fresh out of prison for murder, a ruthless woman schemes to replace her twin sister and claim her flawless life by any means necessary.
January 30th
Terri Joe: Missionary in Miami
In this wild farce, Southern Belle Terri Joe ventures to Miami to outrun wacky criminals and find a new church where she can atone for her sins.