Tubi: Every Free Movie & TV Show Coming in January 2026

January is just around the corner, which means it’s time for parties, New Year’s resolutions, and a whole slew of free things to watch on Tubi. On Monday morning, the ad-supported streaming service just released its newsletter for the month of January, revealing the full list of movies and TV shows joining its lineup in the first month of 2026.

There’s a lot to look forward to on Tubi in January, especially on the movie side of things. Wicked, one of the biggest theatrical hits of the past couple of years, is going to begin streaming for free on New Year’s Day. That January 1st wave of additions will also see the arrival of movies like Hereditary, Pearl, Mulholland Drive, and Pulp Fiction. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s January additions below!

January 1st

88 Minutes

Agent Game

All the Old Knives

All the Pretty Horses

American Outlaws

The Amityville Horror

The Ant Bully

Apache Junction

Arrival

Assassins

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

The Bad Guardian

Bandslam

Basic

Battle Royale

Be Cool

The Beach House Murders

The Beast Within

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

The Big Chill

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Biutiful

Black Bear

Black Rock

The Blackout’s Daughter

Blacklight

Blue Streak

The Brady Bunch Movie

Braven

Brightburn

Brigsby Bear

The Burial

The Cabin in the Woods

The Cable Guy

Cleaner

Cobweb

Collateral

The Commando

Community – Seasons 1 and 2

Cradle 2 the Grave

The Crazies

Danger in the Dorm

Deep Impact

Dicks: The Musical

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Driving Miss Daisy

Earth to Echo

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

The Equalizer 3

Equilibrium

Erased

Evil Dead (2013)

Extract

The Fifth Element

A Fistful of Dollars

Five Easy Pieces

For a Few Dollars More

Foxcatcher

The Frozen Ground

Galaxy Quest

Geostorm

Get Shorty

Ghost

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Ghosts of Mississippi

Godzilla (1998)

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Hereditary

His Secret Marriage

Home Again

I, Frankenstein

The Ice Rink Murders

The Imitation Game

In the Cut

In the Line of Fire

The Inspection

Ishtar

It Comes at Night

Jumanji (1995)

Jupiter’s Ascending

The Killer Inside: The Ruth Finley Story

A Knight’s Tale

Kung Fu Hustle

Lady in the Water

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Law Abiding Citizen

The Lost Wife of Robert Durst

Love Lies Bleeding

The Lover in the Attic: A True Story

Married… With Children

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black 3

Menace II Society

Miles Ahead

Minority Report

The Missing (2003)

Mistress Hunter

Mommy Is a Murderer

Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon

Mulholland Drive

Murder at 1600

My Doctor’s Secret Life

My Nanny Stole My Life

Native Son

One More Shot

Pain & Gain

Panama

The Peacemaker

Pearl

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The People We Hate at the Wedding

Pi

Piranha 3-D

Piranha DD

Planet 51

The Players Club

Playing for Keeps

Pollock

Pootie Tang

Prey

Problemista

Proud Mary

Pulp Fiction

Push

Raging Bull

The Report

Rain Man

Rounders

Rumor Has It

Run Lola Run

S.W.A.T.

Selena

Shampoo

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Skin

Somebody I Used to Know

Sorority Row

Soul Power

Spaceballs

Step Brothers

Stop Making Sense

Stories We Tell

Swindler Seduction

Talk to Me

Tell No One (2006)

Terror in the Woods

They Came Together

Three Amigos!

Training Day

Transporter 3

Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Two Lovers

Unhinged

A Very Brady Sequel

Walking Tall

War of the Worlds

Warrior Strong

What Lies Beneath

Where the Wild Things Are

The Whole Nine Yards

Wicked

Woman Walks Ahead

Women Talking

The Wrong Boy Next Door

The Wrong Life Coach

X

You’ve Got Mail

Zoolander

January 2nd

Chef

Broken Bonds

After witnessing a fatal shootout, three struggling waitresses hide a bag of illicit cash, forcing them into a perilous web of betrayal and survival.

January 9th

Silent Hill: Revelation

Death Name

A young Korean American woman yearns to learn more about her heritage, not knowing the further she digs, the more she reawakens a deadly family curse.

January 15th

The Dana Carvey Show

January 16th

How to Lose a Popularity Contest (Tubi Original)

Overachiever Ellie teams with slacker Nate to sabotage her ex in the class election, but unexpected sparks threaten her meticulously laid plans.

January 23rd

Twin

Fresh out of prison for murder, a ruthless woman schemes to replace her twin sister and claim her flawless life by any means necessary.

January 30th

Terri Joe: Missionary in Miami

In this wild farce, Southern Belle Terri Joe ventures to Miami to outrun wacky criminals and find a new church where she can atone for her sins.