Netflix’s Upcoming Survival-Horror Thriller is Everything Sharknado Wishes It Could Be (First Look)

The survival horror genre is home to a host of off-the-wall franchises, and few captured the zeitgeist when they debuted like Sharknado. Surviving an encounter with a shark is already an impressive feat, let alone trying to stay alive during a literal tornado filled with them. Now Netflix has its own version of the survival thriller, and it’s everything Sharknado wishes it could be.

After a lengthy journey, Tommy Wirkola’s new shark-infused thriller Thrash is finally hitting the screen and will premiere on Netflix on April 10th. Instead of a Tornado, Thrash takes place during a hurricane, and that’s when the city is accosted by an onslaught of deadly sharks. You can see the similarities, but Thrash seems to be going for a much less campy vibe overall, and you can check out the first look at the new thriller below (via What’s On Netflix).

Thrash. Phoebe Dynevor as Lisa in Thrash. Cr. Netflix © 2026.

Thrash Is A Leveled Up Sharknado

Thrash. (L-R) Djimon Hounsou as Dr. Dale Edwards and Whitney Peak as Dakota in Thrash. Cr. Ben King/Netflix © 2026. Thrash. Phoebe Dynevor as Lisa in Thrash. Cr. Ben King/Netflix © 2026.

The Sharknado franchise, which includes 6 main movies and two spinoff films, has always been more tongue-in-cheek in its approach, and one need look no further than the title of the fourth film, which is Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. Even with the camp, there were still plenty of brutal moments, but from Thrash’s first look, this film is going for a more intense and grounded approach, at least for as grounded as a shark-infested hurricane can be.

Thrash. Whitney Peak as Dakota in Thrash. Cr. Netflix © 2026. Thrash. (L-R) Alyla Browne as Dee, Dante Ubaldi as Will and Stacy Clausen as Ron in Thrash. Cr. Netflix © 2026. Thrash. Phoebe Dynevor as Lisa in Thrash. Cr. Netflix © 2026.

The official synopsis for Thrash sets the stage for an intense face-off with a multitude of sharks. The synopsis reads, “Amidst a catastrophic hurricane, a coastal town battles nature’s wrath and an onslaught of sharks. Braving torrential rain, debris, and darkness, they unite to survive the deadly predators and make it through the storm.”

Thrash is directed and written by Tommy Wirkola, who is best known for films like Violent Night, Dead Snow, and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters. Wirkola has assembled a cast that includes Whitney Peak (Hocus Pocus 2), Djimon Hounsou (A Quiet Place: Part II), Alyla Browne (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Stacy Clausen (Crazy Fun Park), Costa D’Angelo (Crazy Fun Park), Amy Mathews (The Twelve), Elijah Ungvary (A Quiet Place: Day One), Dante Ubaldi, and more.

The film has been on a wild ride, as it was originally known as Beneath the Storm and was supposed to release on August 1st in theaters. Then the film was moved up to July 3rd for theaters, but under the new name of Shiver. It turns out that there was already another movie under that same title from Tim Miller, so the name was changed once more to Thrash, and that was also when the film was changed to debut on Netflix.

Thrash is set to hit Netflix on April 10th, 2026.

