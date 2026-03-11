Scream 7’s Most Popular Missing Ghostface Theory Gets an Official Response [EXCLUSIVE]

When it comes to Scream 7, fans of the horror franchise have had a lot of theories about the film since well before it hit theaters, the biggest being around the return of Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher. As one of the original Ghostface killers who died in the very first film, when it was announced that Lillard was reprising his role, fans were abuzz with theories about how Stu could have survived that TV drop. But while Scream 7 fully addresses Stu’s return, the film also opened up theories about another Ghostface — and now we have the official response.

In Scream 7, there is a moment where we see various dead Ghostface killers appear via the use of AI deepfakes — the real killers are using one specifically of Stu Macher to torment Sidney, but they can also deepfake others as well, including Nancie Loomis (Laurie Metcalf) and Roman Bridger (Scott Foley) and perhaps most distressing, Dewey Riley (David Arquette). But fans noticed that Jill (Emma Roberts) wasn’t among them making some fans theorize that Jill isn’t really dead. Screenwriter Guy Busick is now making it very clear that yes, she is. He told ComicBook that Jill’s death was definitive, and that’s that.

“I don’t know anything about Emma or if she was approached,” Busick said about Roberts potentially appearing in Scream 7. “I love Jill, too. But she was shot in the head. It wasn’t just the defibrillator. Sidney shoots her in the head. That’s a pretty definitive ending… Even more so than Stu.”

Where Does Scream Go From Here?

While Busick seems to be pretty clear about Jill’s fate and that we won’t be seeing her again, there are still a lot of directions Scream 8 could go, should the franchise continue. There has already been some buzz that an eighth film could be in the works which would mean that there may well be more Ghostface terror to come. If that’s the case, Scream 7 did set things up pretty well for it. The goals of one of the killers in Scream 7 is to perpetuate the “final girl” cycle withy Sidney’s daughter, Tatum. While that doesn’t exactly work out quite as planned for the killers, Tatum is still exposed to similar trauma as what Sidney was in the original Scream. it sets everything up for a next generation situation.

That said, it’s unclear if Scream 8 will actually happen. The film hasn’t yet been officially greenlit and even with place Scream 7 left the franchise, there are still a lot of different story direction things could go. The only thing we know for sure at this point is that we’re not likely to see Jill back even if there is a Scream 8. Some deaths really are final.

