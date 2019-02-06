Ozzy Osbourne Fans Send Well Wishes After Learning of Hospitalization

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has been hospitalized due to complications from the flu and fans have taken to social media to send the star their well wishes and hopes that he gets well soon.

Wednesday afternoon, Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter with an update that he had been admitted to the hospital and that doctors felt it was the best course of action to get him “on a quicker road to recovery.” The news came on the heels of the European leg of Osbourne’s No More Tours II tour being postponed last week, also due to a flu infection.

“After seeing his physician again, Osbourne has been diagnosed with a severe upper-respiratory infection which the doctor feels could develop into pneumonia given the physicality of the live performances and an extensive travel schedule throughout Europe in harsh winter conditions,” the Facebook post about the cancellation explained.

“I’m completely devastated for having to postpone the European leg of my tour,” Osbourne said in the post. “It just seems that since October everything I touch has turned to shit. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis. I want to apologize to all of my fans who have been so loyal over the years, my band, my crew and to Judas Priest for letting you all down. However, I promise the tour with Judas Priest will be completed. It’s being rescheduled right now to start in September. Again, I apologize to everyone. God Bless. Love you all, Ozzy.”

Now, it’s the fans sending their love to the man dubbed the “Prince of Darkness”. As the news of Osbourne’s hospitalization began to circulate, fans began sharing their support for the musician. Between wishing him a speedy recovery to messages of encouragement and love, there’s a lot of support for Osbourne for the 70-7ear-old heavy metal star. You can check out all of the fan support for Osbourne below.

Get well soon, Ozzy!

