People Are Freaking Out Over Friday the 13th Before Christmas This Year

Earlier this month, people of the Internet celebrated a very special Friday the 13th. It was the first one of the year and also happened to fall on a full moon, the 50th anniversary of Scooby-Doo, and the anointed day to celebrated the series Supernatural. This whirlwind of spooky coincidences isn’t the end of 2019’s Friday the 13th celebrations. People online are now realizing that there’s one more Friday the 13th this year, and it happens to fall in December. Naturally, people are celebrating the news with the Christmas/Halloween classic, Nightmare Before Christmas, as well as an array of other great films. Here are some tweets from fans excited about the revelation:

there’s a Friday the 13th in December… …A nightmare before Christmas, you might say — kourtney 🥀 (@__specialkay__) September 17, 2019

GUYS I HAVE IMPORTANT NEWS!

So there is a Friday the 13th in December so it will truely be a nightmare before Christmas 💀🎄 pic.twitter.com/i7enwxIvcs — ✨local trash✨ (@Savydoesdisney) September 17, 2019

Some fans are already making their plans:

Theme for the Annual Christmas Party this year? The Nightmare Before Christmas on Friday December 13th 🎄🎁 pic.twitter.com/qFWRA3bq4F — Macy (@MacySteck) September 22, 2019

the fact that…. there’s a friday the 13th this december. already got my plans and it involves all 3 of these movies. https://t.co/8CON79O4K7 — MIC! (@chaelawootton) September 21, 2019

As you can see, this fan is going to add Coraline and The Corpse Bride to their line-up.

Other fans want to celebrate with tattoos:

my moms bday is gonna land on Friday the 13th In December this year. I’m tryna convince her to get matching tattoos of Jack Skellington — Deighvyd (@WatItDoDayveed) September 18, 2019

update: i might get a tattoo of zero on this day now — kourtney 🥀 (@__specialkay__) September 17, 2019

Friday the 13th will also mark the release date of the Black Christmas remake which stars Imogen Poots, Lily Donoghue, Aleyse Shannon, and Brittany O’Grady. The film was directed by Sophia Takal from a script she co-wrote with April Wolfe. Jason Blum is set to produce, hoping to bring new life to the Black Christmas franchise as he did with 2018’s Halloween.

Black Christmas hits theaters on December 13th.