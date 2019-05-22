Pet Sematary Blu-ray Release Details Confirmed

Back in 2017, Stephen King fans were given an adaptation of IT, marking a significant moment in the history of the author’s movie adaptations, as the novel had previously been adapted into a miniseries. When that film became a massive success and earned more than $700 million worldwide, studios began looking towards the author’s novels that had already gotten adaptations to determine which could use an update, leading to this year’s Pet Sematary. The film took in $109.8 million worldwide on a reported budget of $21 million, proving to be a success. The film is coming to Digital HD on June 25th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 9th with over 90 minutes of special features.

Per press release, “Called ‘the stuff of nightmares’ (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone) and ‘flat out terrifying’ (Erik Davis, Fandango), the chilling new adaptation PET SEMATARY comes home on Digital June 25th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and Video-On-Demand July 9th from Paramount Home Entertainment.

“The Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with over 90 minutes of special features, including hair-raising deleted and extended scenes, a chilling alternate ending, a look at the main characters, behind-the-scenes footage, cast interviews, and more. A must-own for every Stephen King fan, PET SEMATARY is a ‘twisted and bone-chilling’ (Meagan Navarro, Bloody Disgusting) thrill ride.

“The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos soundtrack to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.”

In the film, “After the Creed family relocates from Boston to rural Maine, they soon discover an ancient burial ground hidden deep in the woods near their new home. When tragedy strikes, the grief-stricken father is driven by the cemetery’s sinister power, setting off a perilous chain of events that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences. Some secrets are best left buried in this twisted thriller.”

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL

Alternate Ending

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Night Terrors – Family Haunting Visions Louis Rachel Ellie



The Tale of Timmy Baterman

Beyond the Deadfall Chapter One: Resurrection – Directors, screenwriters, and cast discuss bringing this classic back to life Chapter Two: The Final Resting Place—A deeper look into finding the right location for the terror to unfold Chapter Three: The Road to Sorrow— Inside the film’s tragic themes and creating the iconic cat “Church” Chapter Four: Death Comes home—Unearth the creepy elements behind the climax and final scenes of the film



“The PET SEMATARY DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.”

Grab Pet Sematary on Digital HD on June 25th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 9th.

