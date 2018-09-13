New Predator Possibly Heading Straight to Hulu

✖

Last November, Predator fans were surprised to learn that a fifth film in the franchise was moving forward with 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg, but there might be more surprises in store for fans, with AvP Galaxy recently noting that a legal proceeding might have revealed that the film could be going straight to Hulu. The site claims that, during legal discussions regarding the rights to the Predator franchise, it was revealed that the upcoming film would be distributed by Hulu, potentially confirming that the film could be a Hulu exclusive. Given that the production is in relatively early stages, a lot can change in the coming months, though some fans would surely be disappointed if the film never made its way to the big screen.

Interestingly, it sounds like the plan for the upcoming sequel was to borrow a page from Trachtenberg's Cloverfield playbook to keep as much of the film a mystery as possible. That film, for example, was shot outside of the public eye, only earning one trailer two months ahead of its release, leaving audiences to speculate about how it connected to the 2008 Cloverfield. In fact, when news of this sequel emerged, Trachtenberg took to social media to confirm he had hoped to keep the project a secret.

"This was meant to be a surprise. Been working on this for almost 4 years now," Trachtenberg shared on Twitter. "I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It’s a bummer. But also...YAY!"

At the time, Trachtenberg had been developing a film known as "Skulls" from a script by Patrick Aison, with the announcement of a Predator 5 confirming Skulls was actually a way to disguise the attention that would have rightfully been paid to a new Predator. This most recent update about the project could confirm that, much like how The Cloverfield Paradox landed on Netflix just hours after its first trailer debuted, the plan all along was to develop and shoot a new Predator and secretly unveil it to audiences who weren't expecting it.

The last film in the franchise, 2018's The Predator, was intended to revive interest in the iconic sci-fi series, only to suffer poor critical and box office reactions.

