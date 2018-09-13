Predator 5 Rumored Plot Details Hint at Film Taking Place in the Past

✖

Predator fans were shocked and delighted last week when news broke that 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg had quietly been developing a new film in the franchise, with a new report from Alien vs. Predator Galaxy claiming that they've known about the project for quite some time and that the sequel would be taking place prior to the American colonies being settled. Details about another project from Trachtenberg, known as "Skulls," could also confirm this notion, in addition to potentially connecting to a character from the original 1987 Predator. The new Predator does not yet have a release date.

Alien vs. Predator Galaxy details the new project, "Predator 5 will be set in the past (finally!) where it will focus around Native Americans before the territories were taken by the American settlers, featuring a First Nations cast."

While Trachtenberg will be directing the sequel, Patrick Aison is confirmed to be writing the script. This partnership is what helped spark speculation about Skulls secretly being the Predator sequel this whole time. When reports emerged about Skulls being developed by the pair last year, it was teased as a project that would "follow a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior."

Outside of the world of Predator films, a number of different Predator comic books have explored a connection between Native American cultures and the intergalactic hunter, making it possible the upcoming film could potentially be bringing those fan-favorite pieces of mythology to life. Additionally, with the original film featuring Sonny Landham as a Native American tracker, it's possible that the new film could further cement a centuries-old connection between the beast and Native American tribes.

When reports started to emerge about the new film, Trachtenberg himself took to Twitter to express his disappointment that the project was no longer shrouded in secrecy.

"This was meant to be a surprise. Been working on this for almost 4 years now," Trachtenberg shared on Twitter. "I am very sad that what we had in store for how you could discover this movie will no longer happen. It’s a bummer. But also...YAY!"

With 10 Cloverfield Lane, the film was shot under a different title, with the sole trailer for the film debuting only two months before the project hit theaters. This secretive approach to filming a new entry in an established franchise with subtle connective tissue, it's possible Trachtenberg similarly hoped to craft a film that appeared entirely unrelated to Predator, only for it to shock audiences with its connection to that franchise.

Stay tuned for details on the new Predator.

What do you think of these potential plot details? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!