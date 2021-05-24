New Predator Movie Reportedly Casts Legion Star Amber Midthunder in Lead Role

✖

The new Predator movie (aka Predator 5) has apparently tapped Legion star Amber Midthunder in the lead role. Discussing Film dropped the exclusive that Midthunder had landed the role, which makes sense given what's known about this upcoming new installment of the Predator franchise. The new film is rumored to be set in the past and will follow a Native American woman of the Comanche tribe, who rebukes the gender norms to become a warrior. Amber Midthunder is Native American and an active member of the Fort Peck Sioux Tribe. So as far as authenticity goes, this casting is pretty smart.

Midthunder is also an easy choice to win over fans, as the actress was a breakout star in Noah Hawley's cult-hit adaptation of X-Men villain Legion's origin story and rise to power. Midthunder played Kerry Loudermilk, a mutant who shared a body with her alter-ego, an older man named Cary Loudermilk. The "Kerry" half of the duo had enhanced physical power and endurance, and was a martial arts expert (while "Cary" was the genius); the role showcased Amber Midthunder doing all sorts of action sequences and stunts - a perfect resume for this role in Predator 5.10 Cloverfield Land director Dan Trachtenberg has been developing this Predator film since the mid-2010s, so no surprise that Midthunder's run on Legion (2017-2019) would leave a strong impression.

Here's everything we know about Predator 5's story, and the role of "Kee" that will now apparently go to Amber Midthunder:

"The story will follow Kee, a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Many years ago – in a time before any Europeans had ever encroached on their lands – the Comanche people had a well-defined society and gender norms. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is Patsi – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.” --AvP Galaxy KEE - Female; 19 years old; Comanche. Her name, “Kee”, means “no” in Comanche. A name she has earned by perpetually refusing to do as she is told her entire life. Kee is very close to her younger brother, Taabe, who is being groomed as a leader. As capable as any young man in the tribe, Kee has always been a teacher and source of inspiration for Taabe. In the Comanche way – she is “Patsi” – the elder sister that has helped to shape him. Kee is a truth-teller and has insight that others do not. A tomboy, she wants to prove herself in the masculine world of the Comanche. When danger threatens them all – Kee sets out to prove that she is as capable as any young warrior.

This setup has the familiar elements of a Predator movie, while also injecting something new to the franchise. The level of weaponry from the human side will obviously be different, but fans have typically preferred the "warriors on a battlefield getting picked off one-by-one" format of the original Predator, or 2000s reboot Predators. It's when the franchise deviates into urban terrains that you get a more lackluster response (Predator 2, The Predator).