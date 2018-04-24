‘Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich’ Gets August Theatrical Release

The series of Puppet Master horror films may have gained a reputation for their campy fun, but it’s also a series that continues to churn out new chapters, with the original 1989 film inspiring a whopping 11 sequels. A new film, Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich, serves as a reimagining of the series and will be landing in theaters this August.

In the film, “Recently divorced and reeling, Edgar (Thomas Lennon) returns to his childhood home to regroup his life. When Edgar finds a nefarious looking puppet in his deceased brother’s room, he decides to sell the doll for some quick cash at a small-town convention celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the infamous Toulon Murders. Girl-next-door Ashley (Jenny Pellicer) and his comic book shop boss, Markowitz (Nelson Franklin), join Edgar for the doomed road trip. All hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets at the convention, setting them on a bloody killing spree that’s motivated by an evil as old as time.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film was directed by Sonny Laguna (We Are Monsters) and Tommy Wiklund (Wither), and written by S. Craig Zahler (Bone Tomahawk). Barbara Crampton, Udo Kier, and Michael Pare also star.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to bring the first film under the new Fangoria brand to audiences this summer,” said RLJE Films’ Chief Acquisitions Officer Mark Ward. “With an amazing script from S. Craig Zahler and performances from horror legends Barbara Crampton and Udo Kier, we know Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich will thrill fans of the original films and new audiences alike.”

Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich maintains all of the brutally inventive puppet kills infused with the comedic tendencies that made the original franchise so popular with fans, while expanding upon Toulon’s backstory and developing richer dialogue, characters, and narratives. The original Puppet Master is an American horror movie franchise that focuses on a group of anthropomorphic puppets, each equipped with their own unique and dangerous device. Produced by Charles Band and his Full Moon Features label, the series was established in 1989 with the eponymous first installment, which has since been followed by numerous sequels, comic books, collector’s items and toys.

Stay tuned for updates on Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.

Are you looking forward to checking out the reimagining of the series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!