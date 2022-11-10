Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions Releasing "Scariest Podcast of All Time" With Quiet Part Loud

In the years since unleashing his debut horror film Get Out back in 2017, Jordan Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions have demonstrated immense ambition when it comes to telling stories in the genre space, with the studio's latest effort, the podcast Quiet Part Loud, aiming to be the "scariest podcast of all time." Partnering exclusively with Spotify, the new podcast tells a story that blends traditional horror elements with social commentary, making it fall in line with Peele's other outings, though in an entirely new medium for the studio. Quiet Part Loud debuts all 12 episodes exclusively on Spotify on November 15th.

Conservative radio personality Rick Egan (Tracy Letts) lost his platform in the wake of 9/11 for spreading xenophobic rumors surrounding a group of missing Muslim teenagers. Eight years later, a washed-up Rick is slumming it on the convention circuit when a mysterious woman (Christina Hendricks) presents a tantalizing revelation: One of the missing teens is back. This sends Rick on a quest for vindication as he follows a trail of unfathomable events. He is left face to face with the true culprit…The Blank (Taran Killam), a faceless sound parasite that thrives on the air of hatred. Rick receives a Faustian bargain from the mysterious entity and is about to find out exactly how far he will go to claw his way back to the top.

From Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, Quiet Part Loud is an audio horror fable that explores the terrifying power of a violent, virulent, and unrelenting lie. It's a haunting parable of monsters both human and otherworldly and a fictional but unflinching examination of the current animosity, fear, and divisiveness in America. With the use of immersive audio and sound design, Quiet Part Loud stands out from other horror narrative podcasts. The show consists of 12 bite-sized episodes that will be available for listeners to binge all at once.

"I'm always looking for new ways to explore and innovate in genre storytelling," Peele shared in a statement to Variety about the project. "The potential in audio was tremendously appealing: By stripping horror of all its visuals, you can focus on just conjuring dread and unease in your listener's ears on this intimate and visceral level. I wanted us to make the scariest podcast of all time."

