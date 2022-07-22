Nope Director and Star Talk the Expansive World of the Sci-Fi Film (Exclusive)

For his third feature film, filmmaker Jordan Peele delivered the sci-fi spectacle Nope, in which a pair of siblings hope to earn a major payday by capturing footage of an otherworldly object, a feat that's easier said than done. Much like his previous two films Get Out and Us, Peele kept a tight lid on what exactly would really unfold in his mysterious narrative until it landed in theaters, and being such a detail-oriented director, fans have dissected Nope to uncover countless references and unexpected connections, igniting theories from fans about the bigger themes Peele conveyed. The filmmaker recently weighed in on how well the fans have done uncovering all of Nope's secrets. Nope is out now on Digital HD and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 25th.

When speaking with ComicBook.com about whether he's come across fan theories he discovered that he wasn't intentionally trying to convey but he retroactively wished he had included on purpose, Peele noted, "I don't think there are with this one ... I'm very fascinated, I think this one more than my other films, I feel aligned with most interpretations. Even if they're a little bit different, oddly, I feel like there was something ... People are picking up on things that are intentional. I just think that my methodology of telling stories is layered and it is meant to be looked at from different perspectives."

In the film, following their father's shocking death, Hollywood animal wrangler OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and his sister Emerald (Keke Palmer) begin observing unexplained phenomena on their vast Southern California ranch that leads them down an obsessive rabbit hole as they plot attempts to capture the mystery on camera. Along with a former child star turned family theme park ringmaster (Steven Yeun) who neighbors the siblings, the pair's efforts to chase the spectacle soon bring terrifying consequences and unimaginable horror. The result is a complex social thriller that unpacks the seeds of violence, risk, and opportunism that are inseparable from the romanticized history of the American West ... and from show business itself.

While Peele has yet to deliver a follow-up story to any of his films yet, Palmer herself weighed in on where she saw Emerald going after the conclusion of Nope.

"In my reality, in my mind, I imagine if there's another Nope universe that happens, it's like, things are getting started, something's happening in a new town, and they're like, 'I know somebody who may be able to help us,'" the actor admitted. "And then we go into the next thing and she's in some shack somewhere down under. And she just keeps it real and she's like, 'Yeah, I remember Haywood. Y'all looking for me?' That's in my mind, in my mind."

Upon hearing that Palmer was interested in Emerald's future, even the filmmaker admitted he was excited by the idea of spending more time with the character.

"It's like the old man sketching in Key & Peele where he's like, 'I'm not coming out of the woods for anybody,'" Peele joked. "It's possible."

He continued, "Look, I cannot tell you how much fun it would be to continue the journeys. The adventures of Emerald Haywood. So the fact that you're open to it ... My clock is turning. My smoker's burning."

Palmer made sure to point out, "Come on. Yes, I'm ready for the executive producer check."

