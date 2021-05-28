A Quiet Place Double Feature Is Coming to Theaters

✖

Finally landing in theaters just last month, fans have already come out in droves to prove how excited they were to see A Quiet Place Part II, but in honor of celebrating not just the series but also the theatrical experience, select Cinemark locations will be hosting a double-feature event for fans by screening both films on June 23rd. The screening is part of Cinemark's inaugural Cinema Week, which will feature other special-event screenings and sneak peeks at upcoming blockbusters. Fans can score tickets to the A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II screenings at AQuietPlaceMovie.com ahead of the June 23rd event.

“Cinemark was thrilled to be a founding member of industry collaborators that united to establish Cinema Week in celebration of the immersive, cinematic experience of seeing a film on the big screen,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Global CMO, shared in a statement. “We are delighted to boost the excitement of moviegoing with promotions, giveaways, and upgrades for all movie lovers during Cinema Week with exclusive offers for our most avid moviegoers through Movie Rewards.”

Per press release, “On Wednesday, June 23rd, Paramount will be offering fans of A Quiet Place a one-night-only double feature, offering two movies for the price of one regular standard movie ticket. This Double Feature is a chance to relive the original film in select theatres and experience the latest installment, the critically acclaimed box office hit A Quiet Place Part II, in conjunction with the first-ever Cinema Week. Additionally, there will be a special introduction by writer, director, and star John Krasinski before the start of the first film.

“Cinema Week is a first of its kind six-day celebration of film & cinema designed to energize moviegoers and eventize the movie-going experience for movie fans across the U.S. & Canada. Cinema Week will include over 280 participating exhibition partners representing over 28,000 screens and providing an array of unique experiences, exclusive content, and opportunities to reward fans during the week.”

Given that the sequel was originally slated to hit theaters in March 2020 just days after the coronavirus pandemic caused movie theaters around the world to shutter their doors for months, the opportunity to see not just the sequel on the big screen, but also for it to be paired with the debut installment, is an opportunity fans will surely appreciate.

The one-night-only event kicks off a 5 p.m. local time on Wednesday, June 23rd.

