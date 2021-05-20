Ridley Scott's Raised by Wolves Adds Six New Cast Members for Season 2 on HBO Max

✖

One of HBO Max's flagship titles when it first launched was the compelling sci-fi series Raised by Wolves, which has added six new cast members for its sophomore season, according to Deadline. The new season has added Peter Christoffersen (When the Dust Settles), Selina Jones (Fragments), Morgan Santo (The Watch), James Harkness (The Victim, Anne Boleyn), Kim Engelbrecht (Eye in the Sky, The Flash), and Jennifer Saayeng (Cursed, The Capture) to its ensemble. They join Season 1 stars Amanda Collin and Abubakar Salim in the series created by Aaron Guzikowski and from producer Ridley Scott. It's currently unknown when fans can expect Season 2 to debut on HBO Max.

In Season 2, Android partners Mother (Collin) and Father (Salim), along with their brood of six human children, join a newly formed atheistic colony in Kepler 22 b’s mysterious tropical zone. But navigating this strange new society is only the start of their troubles as Mother’s “natural child” threatens to drive what little remains of the human race to extinction.

Deadline also broke down who each actor will be playing in the new season, which breaks down as follows:

Christoffersen as “Cleaver”: a devoted atheist soldier, veteran of the war on Earth, whose only friend is the supercomputer he has been sworn to protect.

Jones as “Grandmother”: a god-like android, built thousands of years ago by members of the lost civilization that existed on Kepler 22b.

Santo as “Vrille”: a fully humanoid android custom built to look and behave just as the real Vrille Pell did the year she committed suicide. Vrille is rebellious, impulsive, dark – and has an affection for rabbits and other small animals, which she likes to pet and hold when she is overtaxed. Though fairly stable, certain triggers cause Vrille to enter states of confusion, obsession, and mania.

Harkness as “Tamerlane”: an atheist army grunt soldier with a defiant personality. His early life was a horror – until he found his calling with the atheist army, fighting the Mithraic on Earth. But now that he’s a member of the burgeoning atheist colony on Kepler 22b he is expected to forget the hate he feels towards his enemy and accept a number of Mithraic as neighbors – an expectation which he violently rebels against.

Engelbrecht as “Decima”: highly educated, Decima was a prominent scientist/weapons developer on Earth who did a lot of immoral things in order to achieve success/domination in her field. She is notoriously ruthless – but still carries guilt – though she erased much of her guilty feelings with futuristic therapies she personally helped develop.

Saayeng will play “Nerva,” a tough atheist woman who runs an underground network of goods and services. Nerva is a civilian who was brought aboard a hijacked ark along with many others, simply due to geography and the fact they identified as atheists. Nerva lost a child to disease during the trip to Kepler – and often secretly looks out for children living in the colony.

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Raised by Wolves.

