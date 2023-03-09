Ready or Not Directors Are Hopeful to Develop Sequel

Horror fans have been well aware of the accomplishments of directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for years, but it was their 2019 film Ready or Not that really put them on the map with larger audiences, with the pair hoping to have the opportunity to develop a follow-up to that project. The success of Ready or Not resulted in the pair scoring the gig of helming last year's Scream, with that film's critical and financial success leading to them developing Scream VI, so while their schedule continues to get busy, they clearly have a soft spot for their original ideas. Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

When asked by ComicBook.com of getting the chance to do a sequel, Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed, "That is the hope. We would love to."

Ready or Not is described, "The sanctity of marriage goes straight to hell when a young bride (Samara Weaving) competes in a time-honored tradition with her new husband (Mark O'Brien) and his insanely rich and eccentric Le Domas family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell). The bride's wedding night takes a turn for the worst when she realizes she is at the center of a lethal game of 'Hide and Seek' and must fight her not-so-loveable in-laws for her own survival."

A major part of the film's success was the performance by Samara Weaving, with the pair recruiting her to join the Scream franchise with the latest sequel. The duo previously detailed what they could see happening to her character in the aftermath of the chaotic film.

"We've actually talked about it a lot and I feel like we want to let the audience figure that out for themselves. I think we all have our own opinion," Bettinetlli-Olpin shared with ComicBook.com back in 2019 about Grace's future. "I know we've talked a lot about it in terms of like the Terminator 2 model of Sarah Connor, nobody believes her kind of thing. As for what that next day is, I think we can safely say that it would be a chaotic, to say the least.

In Scream VI, ""Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courteney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving."

Stay tuned for details on a possible Ready or Not sequel. Scream VI lands in theaters on March 10th.

