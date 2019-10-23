Ready or Not Home Video Release Details Unveiled

One of the more unexpected horror successes of the year was Ready or Not, which landed in theaters over the summer and earned praise from critics while also earning a decent haul at the box office. Landing in theaters between new entries in familiar franchises with Child’s Play, Annabelle Comes Home, and IT CHAPTER TWO, the film flew below many audiences’ radars, depriving them of a film that delivered equal parts humor and horror. Luckily, the film is landing on home video in a manner of weeks, which comes with a handful of special features. Ready or Not lands on Digital HD on November 26th and on Blu-ray and DVD on December 3rd.

The sanctity of marriage goes straight to hell when a young bride (Samara Weaving) competes in a time-honored tradition with her new husband (Mark O’Brien) and his insanely rich and eccentric Le Domas family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell). The bride’s wedding night takes a turn for the worst when she realizes she is at the center of a lethal game of “Hide and Seek” and must fight her not-so-loveable in-laws for her own survival.

The Blu-ray and DVD will contain the following special features:

Let the Games Begin: The Making of READY OR NOT Part 1: A Devil’s Bargain Part 2: The Le Domas Name — A Family Brand Part 3: ‘Til Death Do Us Part



Gag Reel

Audio Commentary by Radio Silence and Samara Weaving

Audiences have praised Weaving’s performance in the film, adding to her long list of genre accomplishments. Part of what made the character so effective was how believable it was to see her character feeling like she was in over her head, with Weaving previously sharing with ComicBook.com how she was able to collaborate with the filmmakers to bring her to life.

“They really gave me so much time and patience where we could sit and chat,” Weaving detailed. “She’s in a house that she doesn’t know and it’s the maze of a mansion, but, I really wanted to make it clear that she doesn’t make illogical decisions. That she doesn’t play the same beat of terror and fear the entire time. That there’s a shock element. And then, of course, when it sinks in what’s really happening to her. I wanted her to have a pivotal determination and an anger towards her motivation of survival. You don’t want audiences to think she just miraculously survived. I wanted it to be plausible that she could hold herself.”

Grab Ready or Not on Digital HD on November 26th and on Blu-ray and DVD on December 3rd.

