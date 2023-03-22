Renfield Debuts Final Trailer for Nicolas Cage's Dracula Movie

With just a few weeks to go before it arrives in theaters, the final trailer for Universal Pictures' Renfield has been released. X-Men franchise star Nicholas Hoult takes on the titular role, playing Dracula's main henchman that finds himself ready to shed the overbearing shadow of his master. While the first trailer and Hoult's take on the character have gotten plenty excited, the big selling point of course is the big man himself, featuring none other than fan-favorite Nicolas Cage as Dracula. To see even more of the two, and Cage's iconic new take on the biggest vampire of all-time, check out the final Renfield trailer in the player above.

Though it seems unlikely that this new movie will kick-off another Dark Universe, director Chris McKay did reveal in an interview with Collider that he considers the film a direct sequel to Tod Browning's 1931 masterpiece, Dracula. "I kept telling marketing that that's what we should say, that this is the only direct sequel. I guess you could argue 'Dracula's Daughter' is a sequel... But to me, this is the only real direct sequel with the Dracula and the Renfield of that movie. So yeah, I wish they'd use that in the marketing. I think that would've been a funny way of positioning this movie. The longest time between the original movie and the sequel, beating 'Psycho,' or whatever. I guess 'Avatar' maybe now, since it feels like a long time since the first one."

In this modern monster tale of Dracula's loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history's most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency. The film also stars Awkwafina as Rebecca Quincy, Ben Schwartz as Teddy Lobo, and Adrian Martinez as Chris Marcos.

Renfield is directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War, The LEGO Batman Movie) from a screenplay by Ryan Ridley (Ghosted series, Rick & Morty series), based on an original idea by The Walking Dead and Invincible creator Robert Kirkman. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on April 14th.