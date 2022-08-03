Frute Brute Officially Joining Monster Cereals Release This Halloween

Reports emerged earlier this summer that the beloved Frute Brute cereal would be returning this fall alongside classic Monster Cereals like Count Chocula and Boo Berry, with General Mills officially confirming that the beast was making a comeback. As if the return of the cereal for the first time in nearly a decade isn't exciting enough, this fall will also see the famous cereals returning with new box art from KAWS, as well as four collectibles figures being made available that honor each of the four cereals hitting shelves this fall. Stay tuned for details on updates regarding the Monster Cereals.

Per press release, "General Mills' beloved Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry, and -- for the first time in nearly a decade -- Frute Brute Monster Cereals are back with the limited-edition release of four KAWS-designed boxes.

"Inspired by classic horror film characters, the Monster Cereals have been fan favorites for more than half a century and this year renowned American artist and Monster enthusiast KAWS was inspired by the vintage styling of the original boxes. In addition to the individual box designs, KAWS has also designed corresponding collectible cereal prizes of each character, which are available as a set of four via an on-pack sweepstakes.

"This year's seasonal Monster debut is also marked by the return of Frute Brute, which joins the other monsters on shelves with its first appearance since 2013, as well as other spooky surprises to come later this fall. Frute Brute is known for its 'howlin'-good taste of fruit' and is considered by many collectors to be the most sought-after vintage cereal, in part due to its appearances across various blockbuster movies in the 1990s.

"Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry, and Frute Brute Monster Cereals boxes are available now at retailers nationwide. Each Monster Cereals box comes with a unique code on the back that fans can enter on www.kawsmonsters.com for a chance to win a set of the highly coveted KAWS-designed collectible prizes."

"It's been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals," KAWS shared in a statement. "I've been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke."

"Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always excited to see them, we want to be sure that we're able to offer something new and different with each release," Mindy Murray, senior marketing communications manager at General Mills, added. "KAWS's love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season. We can't wait for fans to find each box and experience the latest versions for themselves."

