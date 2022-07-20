Spirit Halloween Reveals Lineup of New Animatronics for 2022

It's not really the spooky season until fans see Spirit Halloween stores start popping up in their neighborhood, and it's not really a Spirit Halloween without an unsettling roster of massive animatronics, with Spirit unleashing the first look at the new additions to the frightening roster of props. For many Halloween fans, Spirit is a go-to destination when it comes to adding creepy and kooky accouterments around your home, with only the most devout Halloween fanatics taking their love to an all-new level by incorporating life-sized animatronics either inside or outside of their homes for All Hallow's Eve. From zombies to clowns to skeletons, Spirit Halloween has everything you need to entertain and intimidate visitors to your home, with their latest animatronics arguably being some of their most ambitious. Check out the all-new animatronics below and head to SpiritHalloween.com to order yours today.

Bog Zombie Animatronic - 6 Feet ($249.99) (Photo: Spirit Halloween) From the deep dark swamps of the bayou comes the decaying Bog Zombie animatronic to feast on the flesh of those who dare cross his path. Just his stench and rotting skin alone is enough to make anyone squeal. This IR sensor-activated animatronic stands at six feet tall with a menacing set of yellow LED light-up eyes and a moving mouth that spews several bone-chilling zombie moans and groans. Be careful not to get snatched when his torso comes to life and he tries to grab you with his set of swaying arms.

Lord Raven Animatronic - 6 Feet ($299.99) (Photo: Spirit Halloween) At six-feet-tall, the Lord Raven animatronic will tower over guests in your home. Watch as it lifts its arms and lowers its head to gather a closer look at its next victim. With light-up LED red eyes and tormenting voice lines, Lord Raven will spook you to your core! In addition to their signature evil laughter, Lord Raven will lure onlookers with a number of terrifying sayings, including: "I knew you would be here soon; you could say I have eyes all over, hahaha. *caw caw* Remember, wherever you run, my crows and I will find youuu!"

Lucky Bottoms Animatronic - 2.6 Feet ($169.99) (Photo: Spirit Halloween) Feeling lucky? You will be once you put the terrifying Lucky Bottoms animatronic in your home! While on display, Lucky is sure to intimidate guests with his cackling evil laughter and wicked circular motions (IR sensor activated). Sitting at 2.6 feet tall, watch as guests shriek in fear at the unexpected sight of the legless clown Lucky and see how he revels in the joy of it all with evil laughter and circus music filling the air.

Bag O' Bones Animatronic - 3 Feet ($149.99) (Photo: Spirit Halloween) You'll have no problem harvesting some screams with the Bag O' Bones animatronic on display. Sitting at three feet tall, this bag of bones from Spirit Acres Farm is ready to send chills down any unsuspecting guest's spine when he pops up out of the bag. You'll be jumping in fear as you watch the bag glow with green LED lights as he comes to life (via IR sensor) and makes his escape, complete with startling screams sound effects.