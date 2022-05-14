Rob Zombie's The Munsters May Be Moving to Netflix

✖

When it was first confirmed to the world, Rob Zombie's upcoming remake of The Munsters was announced as being an original movie in the works for streaming service Peacock. That was last summer though and as we know, things change fast in the pandemic era in Hollywood. In a new report, Bloody Disgusting reveals that they've heard rumors the film may have been sold off to Netflix instead and could be premiering later this year on the streaming service. Scuttlebutt about films being sold to Netflix sometimes doesn't get confirmed for a while, so check back here for updates on this as we learn them.

Zombie has been posting set photos from the production of The Munsters for months now, giving some fans the impression that filming has been ongoing for some time. In truth, the movie likely wrapped long ago as the film already has an official rating from the Motion Picture Association. It was previously reported that the film was rated PG by the MPA, a first for Zombie's film career as a director since every other film he has directed has been rated R.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," actor Daniel Roebuck, who plays Grandpa in the film, previously shared with Horror Geek Life. . "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

Other confirmed cast members for Zombie's version of The Munsters include a host of his former collaborators with Jeff Daniel Phillips (The Lords of Salem, Halloween II) as Herman Munster and Sherri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster. Fans can also expect Richard Brake (31, 3 from Hell) as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang and Sylvester McCoy (Doctor Who) as Igor in addition to appearances by Catherine Schell (Doctor Who), Cassandra Peterson (Elvira, no really), and Dee Wallace.