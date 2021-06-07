Rob Zombie's The Munsters Movie Confirmed by Director

✖

Rumored for a few weeks now, filmmaker Rob Zombie has confirmed that his next project as a director will be a remake of the classic sitcom The Munsters. "Attention Boils and Ghouls! The rumors are true!" Zombie wrote on Instagram. "My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress." The post also included the official logo for Rob Zombie's The Munsters, but no other details were announced. Murphy's Multiverse previously reported that Zombie regulars Jeff Daniel Phillips and Sheri Moon Zombie will star as Herman and Lilly Munster.

For those that aren't in the know, Zombie has been a long time fan of The Munsters, speaking about his love for the series for years and even recording a commentary for the feature film Munster, Go Home! for a recent blu-ray release from Scream Factory. Not to mention one of Zombie's most popular songs as a solo artist, the 1998 single "Dragula," gets its name from Grandpa Munster's drag racing car, the DRAG-U-LA, as seen on the series. Radio Host Howard Stern said back in 2010 that Rob Zombie had "has seen every ‘Munsters’ episode at least 17 times."

Bloody Disgusting previously reported that Rob Zombie's The Munsters would be a Peacock exclusive release, but that hasn't been confirmed. Further casting on the project has also not been revealed just yet but Zombie has a history of working with a lot of the same actors throughout his filmography, primarily character actors.

It's unclear what tone Rob Zombie's The Munsters will take either, especially while the majority of his work as a filmmaker hasn't been comedic in nature. Ranging from films like House of 1000 Corpses and The Lords of Salem, only the 2009 animated movie The Haunted World of El Superbeasto and his faux-trailer for Grindhouse, Werewolf Women of the SS, have had their tongue in their cheek. That said, Zombie's intense love for The Munsters property should have many eager to see what his take on the material would be as it's no doubt been something he's considered for years.

Airing for just two seasons with 70 episodes in the 1960s, The Munsters combined classic monster movie motifs with sitcoms. It would go on to spawn several movies after its conclusion, with TV movies following decades later. A previous attempt at reviving it for TV happened back in 2012 with Hannibal's Bryan Fuller producing a pilot for the series titled Mockingbird Lane.

