Saw Producers Have Kept Franchise's Bathroom Set Standing for Future Movies

The Saw franchise has continued chugging along for 20 years, but nothing the series has done since 2003 has been able to recreate the magic of that first film's final twist. James Wan's Saw pulled the rug out from under viewers at the conclusion of his gory, single-room thriller, as the dead body in the middle of the bathroom rose to life and announced "Game Over." That bathroom became such an iconic piece of horror movie lore that the franchise has returned to it on multiple occasions, including in the recently released Saw X.

It would take a lot of work to recreate that same set again and again, so the Saw producers have just left it standing. According to Saw X director Kevin Greutert, the original Saw bathroom is still intact.

"Yeah, it's not as easy as you would think," Greutert told The Hollywood Reporter. "Every time we return to that location, the fans have an incredible eye for the details that they expect. In fact, we never tore down the set that we built for this movie. It's still sitting in the abandoned factory where we shot the film. If they want to go back to it, it needs to be available because it's just so much work to recreate it."

More Saw Movies

There are more plans for additional Saw movies after Saw X. No scripts have been written just yet, but the creative team behind the franchise has ideas in place for more films.

"We're kind of superstitious," producer Oren Koules told ComicBook.com. "We tend not to get too far ahead of ourselves. The movie's going to be released in a few days. For us, we do have ideas for the next one, we haven't put pent to paper. But this is his story, we really wanted it to be John Kramer's story and tell a John Kramer story. So for the first 30 minutes of the movie, he's John Kramer, you don't have any hint of Jigsaw."

What Is Saw X About?

You can check out the synopsis for Saw X below.

"John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the Saw franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of Saw I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer -- only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps."

Saw X is now playing in theaters.