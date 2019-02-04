‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Teasers Released

As teased earlier in the week, Lionsgate and CBS Films released the first teaser for Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark during tonight’s Super Bowl and it’s just as frightening as you’d expect.

Instead of releasing a traditional 30-second spot, it appears that Scary Stories is taking a different approach by releasing quick teasers throughout the game — in the same vein as the anthology books the movie is based on.

As such, we’ll be updating this post as the quick teasers drops.

The teaser follows the release of the movie’s teaser poster, which was unveiled earlier this week by producer Guillermo del Toro.

The official synopsis for Scary Stories reads, “Inspired by one of the most terrifying book series of all time, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark follows a group of teens who must solve the mystery surrounding a wave of spectacularly horrific deaths in their small town.”

The movie, of course, is based on the trilogy of horror books penned by Alvin Schwartz in the mid-1980s. Along with del Toro, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Marcu Dunstan, and Patrick Melton all served as screenwriters on the film. Producers of the flick include Sean daniel, Jason Brown, and Elizabeth Grave while André Øvredal will direct.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark hits theaters on August 9th.

The Big Toe

“Who took my big to-o-o-o-o-e?”



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/am6qjrD5eg — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

The Jangly Man

Turn out the lights and prepare for terror… the Jangly Man is coming for you.



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/b76IxYSDwI — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 3, 2019

The Pale Lady

She leaned over the bed and whispered, “This is an evil place. Flee while you can.”



From the dark imagination of Guillermo del Toro, based on the iconic book series, your first look at Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark – in theaters this summer. #ScaryStories pic.twitter.com/NywkMMOwxA — Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (@ScaryStoriesMov) February 4, 2019

The Red Spot