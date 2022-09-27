Scream 2 4K Blu-ray Special Features Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The iconic Scream horror franchise is about to embark on its sixth installment, but while you wait for March 31st, 2023 to roll around, you can revisit the 1997 release of in Scream 2 glorious 4K Ultra HD. The release is available to pre-order in both a standard 4K UHD edition and a limited edition SteelBook with a fantastic Ghostface cover. It will arrive on October 4th, so you'll have plenty of time to enjoy it during the Halloween season.

Pre-orders for the Scream 2 4K Blu-ray are live here on Amazon now for $19.99. The limited edition SteelBook version is also available here on Amazon for $25.95. The special features on the release include the following:

Audio Commentary by Director Wes Craven, Producer Marianne Maddalena and Editor Patrick Lussier

Deleted Scenes (with optional commentary by Director Wes Craven, Producer Marianne Maddalena and Editor Patrick Lussier)

Outtakes

Featurette

Music Videos

Master P – "Scream"

Kottonmouth Kings – "Suburban Life"

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

The original Scream film launched on 4K Blu-ray last year. As for Scream 6, details about the sequel have revealed it "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." Confirmed cast members for Scream 6 include Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, who will reprise their roles from 2022's Scream. Actor Dermot Mulroney is also set to appear with actress Hayden Panettiere, reprising her Scream 4 role of Kirby Reed as well. Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), and Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase) have all signed on for the sequel as well which recently hired Mission: Impossible star Henry Czerny as well. As previously reported, Neve Campbell will not be back as Sydney Prescott, marking a first for the franchise.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will also be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. "This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations," Gillett previously told Empire about the upcoming Scream 6. "And we're so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it's all up for grabs at this point." The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. You can keep up with all of the latest news about Scream 6 right here.