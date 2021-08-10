Original Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Details Unveiled

News emerged earlier this month that an all-new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of the original Scream would be landing on shelves, with details now having emerged that confirmed what sort of special features audiences can expect on the new disc. As if the film's release on 4K Ultra HD isn't exciting enough, this October will also see the film being screened in select movie theaters for a two-night event, in honor not only of this year marking the film's 25th anniversary, but also to build excitement and anticipation for the upcoming new entry into the series, which is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022. The Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is slated to hit shelves on October 19th and will be playing in theaters on October 10th and 11th.

Per press release, "25 years after its theatrical debut, Scream remains a wildly entertaining and terrifically terrifying cinematic experience. Directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson, the film is a brilliant deconstruction of the horror genre that pays homage to the conventions of slasher films while upending them with clever twists and witty dialogue.

"The new Scream 4K Ultra HD, Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, and Blu-ray include a brand-new look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson and the directors and other cast members from the new installment in the franchise scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2022 from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group.

(Photo: Paramount Pictures)

"The discs also include access to a Digital copy of the film and the legacy bonus content detailed below:

A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later— NEW!

Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson

Production featurette

Behind the Scenes On the Scream Set Drew Barrymore

Q&A with Cast and Crew What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie? Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films?



After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.

The Scream 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is slated to hit shelves on October 19th and will be playing in theaters on October 10th and 11th. The new Scream is scheduled to land in theaters on January 14, 2022.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!