Scream 6 Wraps Filming

Production on the upcoming sixth Scream movie has wrapped production after shooting throughout the summer in Montreal, ComicBook.com has confirmed. News of Scream 6 wrapping up was first noticed by fans after production union AQTIS 514 IATSE posted about it on social media, sharing a full cast and crew photograph on a set constructed for the movie (eagle eye'd fans will notice the subway car's numbers have a juvenile joke hidden within them). The caption from the union reads: "It's in the box! Shooting for the #Scream6 film has now ended. ⚡👻⚡ Well done to the Thunder team! We'd also like to thank producer Ron Lynch and #Montréal for choosing @blackmore.productions as their city to shoot" Check out the photo below.

Not much is known about the plot of the upcoming film, or even what its title will be when it eventually arrives in theaters, but we do know that the sequel will move its setting away from Woodsboro and will be set in New York City. A previously released synopsis teased that it "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." It's also been reported that the film will seemingly take place in during the Winter time, marking another first for Ghostface.

Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will all reprise their roles from this year's sequel, starring alongside a few other returning faces including franchise star Courteney Cox who returns as Gale Weathers for the sixth time and Hayden Panettiere who reprises her role of Kirby Reed from Scream 4. Actor Dermot Mulroney is also set to appear along with newcomers Jack Champion (Avengers: Endgame, Avatar: The Way of Water), Liana Liberato (Light as a Feather), Devyn Nekoda (Sneakerella), Josh Segarra (Arrow's Adrian Chase), and Henry Czerny (Mission: Impossible).

As many fans are well aware the upcoming movie will be absent one major character with Neve Campbell having confirmed she will not appear as Sidney Prescott in the new movie. In a previous statement on the matter she wrote: "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be returning for the new film as well which features a script by written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, all of whom collaborated on the fifth movie in the series. The new Scream is scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023