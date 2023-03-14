Scream 6 Filmmaker Confirms I Think You Should Leave's Tim Robinson Cameo

For audiences who stuck through the credits of Scream VI, not only were you given a brief post-credits scene, but you also might have noticed that Tim Robinson was listed among the special thanks section, leaving fans of Netflix's I Think You Should Leave to speculate about whether this was the star of that series or merely someone with a similar name. Directors of the film confirmed that this is, in fact, due to Robinson having an off-screen cameo in the film, as he provides the voice of the man that Quinn (Liana Liberato) has in her room who questions who she is calling "cute."

"He is Quinn's off-camera boyfriend," co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin confirmed to TheWrap. To refer to the character as a boyfriend, however, might be a bit of a stretch, as a specific plot point is that Quinn doesn't have only one love interest, with the director's designation likely being due to brevity.

It's unclear how the cameo came about, at least in regards to whether it was due to the filmmakers being a fan of Robinson's or if Robinson himself is a big fan of the series, though it is far from the only subtle Easter egg featured in the movie. Throughout the experience, not only are there a number of references to all corners of the Scream franchise, but by delivering a sequence that takes place on Halloween, it allowed the filmmakers to unleash all manner of tributes to pop culture.

Speaking with Variety, the film's costume designer Avery Plewes revealed a number of the tributes that the film featured, which included tributes to franchise co-creator Wes Craven, such as:

The Last House on the Left (1972)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Deadly Friend (1986)

Shocker (1989)

The People Under the Stairs (1991)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)



"We started with Wes then went through A-list horror villains, new and old, then the stuff that feels really relevant to people today that is a part of the zeitgeist," Plewes recalled to the outlet. "Scream is all about being meta and referencing the zeitgeist, and so you look at Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, we had Handmaid's Tale zombies on the subway. We wanted Mindy to feel terrorized, not just by horror elements, but also patriarchal tropes that would really freak her out."

With the film still in theaters, audiences will have to give the sequel repeat viewings to uncover all of the Easter eggs, but once the film lands on home video, we'll likely catch glimpses of even more references.

Scream VI is in theaters now. Season 3 of I Think You Should Leave debuts on Netflix on May 30th.

