Scream 5 Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Fans of the Scream franchise will have to have at least another year to see the next entry in the franchise. Paramount announced Friday night it's delaying a massive chunk of its current release schedule, including Scream 5. The movie, which is set to star both Courteney Cox and David Arquette as they reprise their roles from the fan-favorite horror franchise, will now open on January 14, 2022. It was originally set to hit theatres next year.

Earlier this month, Arquette spoke with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh. At the time, the horror star said he hopes not only playing Dewey in Scream 5, but also in many more subsequent entries to the franchise.

"I love playing the character Dewey. It's had such an important role in my life," Arquette shared with ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you try to do films that work, that entertain people, that audiences get a kick out of. You seldom do something for a small audience, to talk to a very niche group. The horror fan base is huge so when you really connect with them, and then it even goes beyond that, it's a really special thing. When [Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett] approached me, I was in first, and now we've got Courteney [Cox] on board, hopefully Neve [Campbell] will join the team and then we can shoot this thing."

Arquette and Cox have both appeared in every Scream movie to date, the last of which was released in 2011. This time around, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Devil's Due) are set to helm the film from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Arquette and Cox will be joined by Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega and it's expected for Campbell to return, though that has yet to be confirmed. In May, Campbell admitted she felt it would only be right to return should the new filmmakers honor the legacy of Wes Craven, the late horror mastermind who originally crafted the franchise.

"I had really thought that the only way I'd step into a new project with new directors is if they really wanted to honor him. So, we'll see," Campbell told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're just in the beginning phases of negotiations, and we'll have to see where it goes with COVID and everything. There are a lot of things up in the air such as when we'll actually get to make the movie and how we can even reenter this business at the moment."

