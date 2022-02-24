Scream Star Addresses Their Return for Sixth Film

This year’s Scream brought back a number of legacy actors to take on Ghostface, though the nature of the premise also set the stage for the next film in the series to focus on all-new characters, with longtime star Neve Campbell recently noting that she has been approached about playing Sidney Prescott again, but that without an actual script, she’s not sure if she’ll be reprising her role. Given that Campbell has been approached about the project, it would seem that the filmmakers are hoping to include Sidney in some capacity, though it’s unknown to what extent and if Campbell is interested in whatever approach to the character might be in the sequel. Scream 6 is expected to begin production this summer.

“They have approached me. There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told,” Campbell recently shared during a panel at Mad Monster Party when asked about her possible involvement, per HalloweenDailyNews. “Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

The first four films in the Scream franchise almost entirely centered around Campbell’s Prescott, along with Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers and David Arquette’s Dewey Riley. While this iconic trio did return for this most recent sequel, it marked a departure for the series, as not only was it the first installment that targeted a fresh batch of characters, but it was also the first entry that wasn’t directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015.

Directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin stepped in to helm this latest entry, who are returning for the next installment.

Campbell isn’t the only one open to making a return, with Cox also expressing earlier this year that she was open to the possibility.

“Does that mean I didn’t die?” Cox joked with ComicBook.com when asked about a return as Gale while promoting her new STARZ series Shining Vale. “Okay, if I’m allowed to say that, of course. What a fun experience to have such a longstanding series of movies and this one just feels completely invigorated in a new way. And it’s a relaunch, not a fifth episode, whatever you call it … It’s a relaunch and the directors are incredible and I think Wes would be looking down and saying, ‘I’m so happy it’s Matt and Tyler.’”

