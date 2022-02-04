Scream 6 Fan Poster Has Us Even More Excited for Ghostface’s Return

The Scream franchise has earned countless fans over the years, many of which pay their respects to the series with creative tributes, including artist Creepy Duck Design crafting a concept poster for the announced Scream 6. As if the poster itself isn’t already compelling enough, part of what makes this specific artwork so exciting is knowing that the artist previously crafted a concept poster for this year’s Scream, with the artwork being engaging and exciting enough for them to actually collaborate with the studio to turn it into one of the film’s official posters. Check out the design below and stay tuned for details on the new Scream.

“Amazing news to hear that [Scream] is officially getting a sequel! Obviously I was going to do something to celebrate so here’s a new concept poster for [Scream 6],” the artist captioned the poster.

https://twitter.com/creepyduckart/status/1489348587943301120

This year’s Scream marked the first entry in the series since 2011’s Scream 4, while also being the first film in the franchise that wasn’t directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The filmmaking team known as Radio Silence, which includes directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and producer Chad Villela, took the reins of the franchise and are returning for the upcoming sequel.

Franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all returned to the series for this fifth film, but narrative reveals of this recent sequel will surely leave fans wondering which, if any, of the original stars will be making an appearance in the upcoming film.

With the new sequel set to start shooting this summer, some fans would understandably be apprehensive about a follow-up moving forward so quickly, but the filmmakers previously revealed that they’ve had a number of ideas stirring for the direction the sequel could take.

“I think I can say that we love both ideas and I think we want to pursue both things. We have a bunch of really fun, original things that we’re working on,” Gillett explained to Collider. “We know that there’s been a conversation about Ready or Not. We certainly know that [writers] Guy [Busick] and Jamie [Vanderbilt] have amazing ideas about where Scream could go after this last one. We just want to be involved in all of it. I think once you’ve had an experience with people that really changes you, not only creatively, but fills your heart up and fulfills you, really, in ways that I think we all never thought we would be fulfilled, you just want to replicate that as many times as possible. And so I know we’ll have a ton of really amazing stuff with Guy and Jamie and William [Sherak] and Paul [Neinstein], the Project X team. I think we’ve got a lot of really fun, original stuff coming up as well. So I think a bit of all of it. But this was a unique challenge and I think it scratched an itch we don’t know we had, and I think it’ll continue to itch. So hopefully there’s more.”

