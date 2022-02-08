Scream Star Addresses Whether They Would Return for Sixth Film

This year’s Scream saw the return of franchise legends Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox, with the film’s effectiveness earning it an official sequel, which is slated to start shooting this summer. While not all characters from the film survived the endeavor, Cox’s Gale Weathers managed to survive the horrors of Ghostface once again, leaving audiences to wonder if we could expect her return for the announced sequel. The actor recently noted that she would be open to returning for the sixth film, while also expressing how directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin managed to rejuvenate the entire franchise and would have made original director Wes Craven proud. The new Scream is in theaters now.

“Does that mean I didn’t die?” Cox joked with ComicBook.com when asked about a return as Gale while promoting her new STARZ series Shining Vale. “Okay, if I’m allowed to say that, of course. What a fun experience to have such a longstanding series of movies and this one just feels completely invigorated in a new way. And it’s a relaunch, not a fifth episode, whatever you call it … It’s a relaunch and the directors are incredible and I think Wes would be looking down and saying, ‘I’m so happy it’s Matt and Tyler.’”

While the first four films centered heavily around Campbell’s Sidney Prescott, this latest entry managed to not only incorporate legacy characters, but also target the terror around other relevant figures for the series. Surely some audiences would be disappointed if Gale Weathers didn’t return, but the events of this film assuredly imply that the franchise could shift its focus going forward.

As fans wait for updates on the new Scream, they can check out Cox in the new STARZ series Shining Vale.

Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed — turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps (Cox) is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn). Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband (Greg Kinnear), and her teenage kids are at that stage where they want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: she had a torrid affair with the hot, young handyman who came over to fix the sink while Terry was at work. In a last-ditch effort to save their marriage, she and Terry cash in all their savings and move the family from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs that has a storied past of its own. Everyone has their demons, but for Pat Phelps, they may be real.

Cox plays the lead role of Patricia “Pat” Phelps, with Kinnear playing her ever-optimistic husband, Terry Phelps, whose patience and self-control will be tested like never before. Mira Sorvino plays Rosemary, who is either Pat’s alter ego, a split personality, her id, her muse, or a demon trying to possess her. Merrin Dungey plays Kam, Pat’s oldest friend and book editor. Gus Birney and Dylan Gage also star as Pat and Terry’s teenage kids, Gaynor and Jake.

Shining Vale premieres on STARZ on March 7th. Stay tuned for details on the new Scream.

