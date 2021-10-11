Scream: The TV Series Star Still Desperate to Get Killed by Ghostface

With MTV’s Scream: The TV Series, rather than being a direct remake of the Wes Craven films, the project instead embraced the spirit of the series to create an all-new narrative, which included creating a new masked killer to terrorize suburban teens. After two seasons, the series rebooted itself, resulting in the characters from the first two seasons having unresolved fates. Now that there’s a new film on the way, star of the first two seasons Carlson Young is still hopeful to feel Ghostface’s wrath, if for no other reason than to give her character a definitive ending. Young co-wrote, directed, and stars in The Blazing World, which hits theaters and On Demand on October 15th.

“I was like, ‘Nope. Clean break, I’m good,’” Young confirmed to ComicBook.com about her reaction to the development of a big-screen Scream film. “But also, nobody talked to us about doing anything like that. Of course, I am still open to just get killed on-screen, I still think that’s a good idea. But no, I was very excited to just sit back and watch the development of the films, because the show and the films were so separate.”

A tradition in the film series is that the opening scene features the unexpected death of characters, whether because of their prominence in the series or because a popular performer was recruited for the project, only to be killed. The series somewhat replicated this tradition, featuring characters played by Bella Thorne and Paris Jackson in opening sequences.

In this regard, it could be argued that a future Scream film could see Young’s character get killed to help bridge the gap between the movies and TV series, with Young joking, “Come on, can you just give me … I just want to get slashed by Ghostface, is that too much to ask?”

While all four films in the series were directed by Wes Craven, the filmmaker tragically passed away in 2015, shortly before Scream: The TV Series premiered. The upcoming Scream was directed by Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and features the return of former stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Marley Shelton.

The new Scream hits theaters on January 14, 2022. The Blazing World hits theaters and On Demand on October 15th.

