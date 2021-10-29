Scream: Resurrection TV Series Being Broadcast on VH1 This Friday

✖

The third year of the Scream television series was a self-contained season comprised of six episodes that ran last summer. In case you missed it, you'll have the chance to catch a marathon of Scream: Ressurection on VH1 this Friday night. According to Bloody Disgusting, the first episode will air at 6 PM EST and they'll continue on with the entire six-episode season until Halloween hits at midnight.

Scream: Ressurection stars RJ Cyler, Mary J. Blige, Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, Tyga, Giorgia Whigham, Jessica Sula, C.J. Wallace, Tony Todd, and Giullian Yao Gioiello. The episodes center on Deion Elliot (Cyler), "a local star football running back, whose tragic past comes back to haunt him and threaten his hard-earned plans for the future ... and the lives of his unlikely group of friends."

If you're a big fan of the Scream franchise, then you probably know a fifth movie is currently in the works. In fact, the first set photos were seen this week and revealed the first look at Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. In addition to Cox, the new movie will also see the return of David Arquette as Dewey Riley and Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. Scream 5 is being helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. In a recent interview, Campbell revealed that she decided to do Scream 5 after the directors reached out in a special way.

"They actually wrote me a letter and they said they basically are directors because of these films," she explained. "They are directors because of Wes Craven and they’re really so excited to be a part of these films and what an honor it is to do them, and that they really want to do justice to Wes and honor his legacy."

In addition to the three original cast members, Scream 5 will also feature Marley Shelton, who played Deputy Judy Hicks in 2011's Scream 4. Franchise newcomers include Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Kale Gallner, Dylan Minnette, Mike Madison, Mason Gooding, Melissa Berrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

Will you be binging Scream: Ressurection on VH1 this weekend?

The Scream television series is also currently available to stream on Netflix. The first three Scream movies are available to rent or buy on various platforms, and Scream 4 is currently available to watch on Hulu.