‘Scream’ Season 3 Star Teases Premiere Date

Fans of the Scream franchise were confused by the prospect of a TV series inspired by the slasher series created by Wes Craven, but the MTV show became a surprise success, earning two seasons and a two-part event. A third season of the series is on the way, which one of the stars, KeKe Palmer, claimed we can expect this spring.

During a chat with Forbes, the actress confirmed that she spoke with the season’s showrunner and claimed it “looked great” and would “release soon, most likely this spring.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The previous season aired in 2016, with many fans wondering the reasons behind the new season’s delays. According to Forbes, the Harvey Weinstein scandal was a factor in the long wait.

“Palmer is also set to star in Scream, which was at one time executive produced by the beleaguered Weinsteins,” the site reads. “It’s an affiliation that caused a “little holdup” and at the time of the interview she didn’t know exactly when it would release. Weinstein’s credit was reportedly removed from the upcoming season.”

Upon the debut of Scream: The TV Series, fans learned that, rather than attempting to reboot or continue the narrative, the series honored the movies with its tone, featuring a complex storyline full of clever characters and witty nods to the horror genre. The series even modified the iconic mask from the films, though the new season is slated to bring back the original “Ghostface” visage.

The upcoming third season is going to be a reboot of the entire show, featuring all-new characters.

The new season revolves around Deion Elliot, a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.

Another change for the upcoming season is that the series will be a limited six-part event, which will air in back-to-back broadcasts over the course of three nights.

Whether or not the new season will feature a connection to the original films is yet to be seen.

Stay tuned for details about Scream: The TV Series.

Are you looking forward to checking out the series? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Forbes]