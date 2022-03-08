New Scream Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the most anticipated horror films of this year was the all-new Scream, not only because it was originally slated to debut last year before being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also because it’s the first entry in the series since 2011’s Scream 4. Additionally, it marked the first film in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015, as Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin stepped in at the helm. For those of you who might not have been able to check out the film in theaters, you can now witness it from the comfort of your own home, as the film is now streaming on Paramount+.

Making the latest Scream‘s debut on Paramount+ even more exciting is that it joins the other four films in the franchise on the streamer, allowing longtime fans to either marathon the entire franchise or newcomers being able to see what all the excitement is about.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town’s deadly past. Neve Campbell (“Sidney Prescott”), Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) and David Arquette (“Dewey Riley”) return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar.

When the latest Scream finally landed in theaters earlier this year, it earned strong critical reviews and performed well at the box office, with it only being a few weeks after its release that a follow-up was announced. With this latest film having brought back a number of longtime stars of the series, fans are curious who could potentially return or whether the upcoming installment will focus on the characters fresh to the franchise.

Cox herself addressed a possible return to the series earlier this year.

“Does that mean I didn’t die?” Cox joked with ComicBook.com when asked about a return as Gale. “Okay, if I’m allowed to say that, of course. What a fun experience to have such a longstanding series of movies and this one just feels completely invigorated in a new way. And it’s a relaunch, not a fifth episode, whatever you call it … It’s a relaunch and the directors are incredible and I think Wes would be looking down and saying, ‘I’m so happy it’s Matt and Tyler.’”

