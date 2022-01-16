Scream Star Compares Filming New Movie to Among Us

The new Scream finally hit theaters this weekend, and it’s been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The new horror film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% critics score and an 86% audience score. The movie features the return of Scream staples Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette as well as a new cast of characters. Two actors who appear in the film are In the Heights‘ Melissa Barrera and The Boys‘ Jack Quaid who recently spoke with Bloody Disgusting and compared making the movie to playing the mega-popular multiplayer game Among Us.

“I would’ve never even looked at a horror script if it hadn’t been Scream,” Barerra shared.”And so I opened it because it was Scream, and because I know how big it is… because I was a huge fan when I was little. And then I loved the character. So I was like… the script is so good and there’s the original characters coming back… yes, no brainer.”

Quaid added, “I was a horror fan beforehand. I had done one horror movie… and I think I was really into being in a horror franchise staple. And I think Scream is perfect. I really love things that are kind of meta, commenting on themselves … In terms of my character… especially in the beginning of filming, we all got different scripts. I was never really quite sure what the situation was. In some versions some characters die, in other versions other characters die. In some versions somebody’s the killer, in other versions someone else is the killer. It was like a big game of Among Us.”

Interestingly enough, it was also announced today that Among Us is going to be collaborating with the Scream franchise in a special way. InnerSloth revealed that a number of new cosmetic items associated with Scream will soon be coming to the game. “Sharpen your knives, our Ghostface collab is coming soon!,” the official Among Us Twitter account posted. They also shared a new video featuring a number of streamers playing Among Us alongside cast members from the new movie. When the Scream update eventually comes to Among Us, it should be available on all of the game’s platforms, which now incudes Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile devices.

The new Scream is now playing in theaters.