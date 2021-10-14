Scream Star David Arquette Reveals the Franchise Actor He’d Like to See Return to the Series

Stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox are the only three actors from the Scream franchise to appear in all of the films, as the nature of the premise often sees even beloved characters get killed off by Ghostface. Despite the series not being known for surprise returns of seemingly dead characters, Arquette recently noted that, were anyone from the franchise history to make a return in some capacity, he’d like it to Henry Winkler from the original Scream, given how much fun he was to work with on set. He also noted that, of anyone from the franchise’s history that he’d like to have spent more time with, it would have been director Wes Craven, who passed away back in 2015. Additionally, Arquette dodged directly wishing for any major characters to return, as to avoid his remarks being misinterpreted to mean that character could make a surprise appearance. The new Scream lands in theaters on January 14, 2022.

“I wish I could have worked with Wes more. And he was in the first film as the janitor,” Arquette shared with press during a virtual set visit which ComicBook.com attended. “I don’t want to get into any stuff like that because it’s hard to talk about it … I really believe in no spoilers and the internet is always guessing and saying things but I loved working with the whole cast of the first [movie]. All the different casts we had throughout the years, they’ve all been really incredible. Henry Winkler! He’s probably the nicest guy you’ve ever met and he was the principal and I think he got killed in the first one.”

Over the course of the series, we’ve seen unexpected deaths in virtually every installment, which also includes the implication that some characters are critically wounded, only to surprise audiences with the reveal of their survival before the adventure concludes. For many fans, unless we see a truly brutal demise, we can’t help but wonder who could return to the series in a surprising way.

Kevin Williamson, writer of three of the first four films, recently addressed the reactions he gets from fans who wish some characters weren’t really as dead as initially believed.

“That has happened, where people are like, ‘Well, are they really dead? Do they have to be dead?’” Williamson shared with ComicBook.com in response to fan theories. “I think after the sequel, after Scream 2, I remember people took [Randy’s death] very hard because, at the time, that was a beloved character, which, to me, is what keeps the franchise moving, is that it’s real. If you kill someone you really love, it makes it personal for people. I remember people going, ‘He’s not really dead, is he? He’s not really dead. He’s survived, didn’t he?’”

When asked to remind fans of Randy’s fate, Williamson confirmed, “Yeah, he’s dead,” while noting, “That’s the [fan theory] that, really, I get the most.”

