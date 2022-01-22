Scream Star Neve Campbell “Still Questions” That Shocking Death in New Movie

The fifth Scream movie hit theaters earlier this month, and it’s already had a successful run at the box office. The movie features a whole new cast of characters as well as the return of original franchise stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette. Warning: Scream (2022) Spoilers Ahead! While Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley all managed the survive the first four Scream movies, one of them didn’t make it out of the “requel” alive. Sadly, Dewey was killed, which was a big shock for fans and even some of the cast. In fact, Campbell recently spoke with Variety and admitted she “still questions” the decision to let Arquette’s character go.

“I was devastated,” Campbell replied when asked about Dewey’s death. “I still have trouble wrapping my head around it. I still question whether it was the right choice because from what I’m hearing, there are a lot of fans who are really upset.” When asked if she discussed the decision with Cox and Arquette, she added, “We did. We were sad about it. Courteney had tried to tell the directors to shoot it both ways to give themselves the option because Wes [Craven] would do that sometimes when there were certain characters that were so beloved.”

Arquette recently spoke with Total Film magazine about Scream and he discussed his working relationship with Cox, who he was married to from 1999 to 2013. They remain involved in each other’s lives and Arquette called Cox “a great co-parent.” He went on to say that their existing relationship makes everything between Gale and Dewey feel more authentic because the actors share a bond that would be impossible to fabricate.

“I always love working with Courteney,” Arquette explained. “There’s an intangible quality of having a relationship with somebody, and then being able to act with them, that you kind of can’t act. It’s like the Everly Brothers singing harmonies – there’s a real beauty to the relationship that you can’t really fake.”

In addition to Campbell, Cox, and Arquette, Scream will see the return of Scream 4‘s Marley Shelton as Deputy Judy Hicks. Jack Quaid leads an extended roster of newcomers that will appear in the film alongside Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mikey Madison.

Scream is now playing in theaters.