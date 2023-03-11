Scream VI Headed to Franchise's Best Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Scream VI is headed toward the series' best opening weekend ever at the box office. Scream VI opened with $19.5 million on its first day, including $5.7 million in early preview screenings (another franchise best). That set it on pace for a higher-than-projected $43.5 million opening weekend at the box office. That's a franchise high (not adjusted for inflation), beating the $34.7 million high mark previously posted by Scream 3 in 2000 (which is still the highest opening once inflation is factored into the equation). Early projections for Scream VI had the film earning $40 million at most.

Scream VI has enjoyed a generally positive reception from audiences and critics. It carries a B+ CinemaScore and a "fresh" Rotten Tomatoes score of 76% positive. The "critics' consensus" on the site reads, "Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp. Read critic reviews."

ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgley awarded a score of 4-out-of-5 in his Scream VI review. He writes, "Scream VI, the second entry from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett... is an absolute blast, making good use of its New York City locale and delivering some of the most intense (and gruesome) sequences of the entire franchise... No franchise like Scream has to constantly reinvent itself with meta narratives while also keeping direct connections to its original installments. As time goes on, that balancing act becomes more and more difficult, but these filmmakers have proven themselves more than up to the challenge. Scream VI is a mean, nasty, rollicking good time at the movies, just as Wes Craven always intended."

Scream VI is the first entry in the series not to feature Syndey Prescott, the character played by Neve Campbell (though Campbell reportedly "loves" the movie), and moves the slasher action to New York City. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed the film from a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Scream VI's cast includes returning stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox, along with newcomers Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI is now playing in theaters. A complete list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.