Scream VI First Look at Fan-Favorite Return Released

Scream 6 just gave fans their first look at a fan-favorite actress making their return to the series. Hayden Pantierre is back as Kirby Reed and people are thrilled to see her in the fold again. She talked to Entertainment Weekly about Kirby's return. There were originally plans to have her in the fifth installment. New York City is the backdrop for all the horror madness this time around. That change will lend itself to the dread of these movies in an entirely different way. Check out what she had to say down below!

"She's come a long way," Panettiere said. "What happened to her has obviously impacted her life, and it sends her in a certain direction, but she's still the same old Kirby at the heart of it. She's just a little older, a little wiser, but just as spitfire-y, and snarky, and all that good stuff."

(Photo: Photo Credit: Philippe Bossé)

"Yeah, I felt a little left out," she added. "It's true. I did feel a little like I had to find my way back into the new group because that crew had done the prior film. But they were all so welcoming. It was interesting, they made me part of their family that I had already been a part of. [Laughs] So it was like an estranged aunt came back into the fold!"

Scream 6 brings back Kirby For New York Scares

Hayden Panettiere is going to be back in the saddle as Kirby Reed. The new Scream movies draw heavily on the legacy of the entire franchise. She made it into last year's effort as an Easter egg. Panettiere talked to Good Morning America about personally asking to return. Of course, the director welcomed the move. "I called them up myself and was like 'So... you guys don't happen to wanna bring Kirby back, do you?'" Panettiere told the show. "I wanted to be in it that badly."

"We did talk about it, and we really wanted to. We had a Zoom with Hayden and we really wanted to try to find a way to get her into the movie," producer Chad Villella told The Wrap last year. "In fact, in that YouTube section of the movie, that was initially going to be a clip of Rian Johnson, talking about making Stab 8 with Woodsboro survivor Kirby. But we weren't able to get all the pieces in place in time to get it into the movie. So we had to quickly pivot and Hayden was totally understandable about all that. But, we wanted to get some nod to Kirby being in the movie, and then we did get her voice to lend to the 'to Wes' toast."

