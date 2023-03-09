Mason Gooding Tells Us His Favorite Movie Starring His Dad, Cuba Gooding Jr

Scream VI is hitting theaters tonight, and the latest addition to the beloved horror franchise will feature some of the survivors from the fifth movie, including Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding). The onscreen twins are the niece and nephew of the original Scream and Scream 2 character, Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy), and when it comes to legacy connections, Gooding is also related to a major Hollywood icon. He is the son of Academy Award-winner Cuba Gooding Jr., and recently talked to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his father's filmography.

"I guess if I were trying to make him happy and assuming he ever watches this, which he won't, probably Jerry Maguire," Gooding shared when asked his favorite movie of his dad's after Brown revealed her favorite was Snow Dogs. When Killian shared that his answer was What Dreams May Come, Gooding added, "Him and Rob [Robin Williams] really have a lot of strong chemistry. There's a lot of funny stories that I've been told from that, but I'll tell you some other time."

Of course, it's no surprise to hear Gooding name Jerry Maguire as the family favorite considering his dad won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for playing Rod Tidwell in the movie back in 1996. The actor beat out some other big performances that year, including William H. Macy in Fargo, Edward Norton in Primal Fear, James Woods in Ghosts of Mississippi, and Armin Mueller-Stahl in Shine.

Who Stars in Scream VI?

In addition to Brown and Gooding, the other surviving newcomers from Scream (2022) include Melissa Barrera (Sam) and Jenna Ortega (Tara) as well as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere (Kirby) and franchise first-timers Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Devyn Nekoda, Samara Weaving, and more. The film will also feature longtime franchise star Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers. Sadly, Neve Campbell won't be returning to the Scream franchise for the first time since it began in 1996. It's been reported that Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. In August, Campbell spoke with PEOPLE and opened up about the discrepancy in pay equality.

Where Does Screm VI Take Place?

In Scream VI, Ghostface is leaving Woodsboro and heading to New York City. "It's, like 20 times more mortifying. It's awful," Scream V star Melissa Barrera told Collider. "Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help. No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.' So it's mortifying because you're chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I've already probably said too much."

Scream VI hits theaters everywhere on March 10th.