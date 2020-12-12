M. Night Shyamalan's Servant Gets Full Season 2 Trailer

✖

A new, full trailer for the upcoming second season of M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+'s series Servant has been released, asking the question what do we really know about Leanne Grayson? From the looks of things, the season, which debuts on January 15, 2021, is only going to get darker from here following the first season cliffhanger with the mysterious Leanne returning to the brownstone, her true nature is revealed and a dark future in store for everyone as the series takes a supernatural turn.

Servant, which debuted over a year ago on November 28, 2019 stars Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Fantastic Four, Kong: Skull Island), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter). In the series Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Kebbell) lost their son Jericho at 13 weeks old and while Dorothy took the loss hard, she was able to start functioning through her grief thanks to a lifelike "reborn" doll that Dorothy believes is her real child. The couple hires a nanny, Leanne (Free) to care for their "son" but things soon take a turn, including elements such as religious cults, ghosts, cannibalism, a truly horrific revelation about the child, as well as hints that something otherworldly is in play. The first season in particular saw the doll apparently come to life, calling into question who the baby is as well as what is really going on.

"With Leanne, it's an ongoing reveal," producer Tony Basgallop told Variety following the Season 1 finale. "We don't fully understand who she is and where she comes from, and her interpretation of who she is and where she comes from may not necessarily be the correct version."

He added, "How is Dorothy ever going to understand what Leanne has done to her by taking this baby? There's so much to do with Leanne; she's such a young character and still growing. Constantly looking at her past is what's going to guide her in the future."

And as for the question of who the baby belongs to? That's a question that will be kept very much "alive" in Season 2.

"I can’t possibly give you that answer," Basgallop said. "There are many different versions of Dorothy’s reality here and who this baby is. As always, what’s so great is for us to question it with the character — do we believe that this is a miracle; do we believe this couple deserves a miracle; does Leanne believe she delivered a miracle to this household? I think we’re going to keep these questions alive, very much."

The first season of Servant is now streaming on Apple TV+. The second season kicks off with two episodes on January 15 with new ones dropping every Friday.