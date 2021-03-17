M. Night Shyamalan Has Already Shot the First Episode of Servant Season 3

✖

The second season of M. Night Shyamalan's Servant is still debuting on Apple TV+, but the filmmaker recently confirmed that he has already filmed the season premiere of a third season, though fans don't know when exactly to expect that season to debut. For horror fans who might not have been checking out the series, Shyamalan's reveal came as a response to Stephen King singing the series' praises, which is only the latest instance of him endorsing the series on social media, despite having nothing to do with its development. The Season 2 finale of Servant debuts on Apple TV+ this Friday.

"You’re always so supportive [Stephen King]. Means more than you know," Shyamalan shared on Twitter. "Can’t wait for you to see the finale of Season 2... I also just wrapped directing the first episode of Season 3! Trying to keep up with your pace!"

You’re always so supportive @stephenking. Means more than you know. Can’t wait for you to see the finale of season 2... I also just wrapped directing the first episode of season 3! Trying to keep up with your pace! https://t.co/y0G40DWMsJ — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) March 16, 2021

In King's most recent endorsement of the series, he detailed, "If there’s anything creepier or more binge-worthy than this, I don’t know what it is. Tight focus, great acting, and atmosphere. Two seasons available. No, that’s wrong. 1 episode still outstanding."

Following its suspenseful Season One finale, the second season of Servant takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead. The cast of Servant including Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch) will all reprise their characters for the second season. The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

Not only has King already sung the praises of the series earlier this year, almost immediately after the season premiere, he also claimed he was "hooked" when the series first debuted back in December of 2019.

Check out the season finale of Servant on Apple TV+ this Friday.

Have you been enjoying the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!