Stephen King Praises M. Night Shyamalan's Servant, Calls It "Spooky as Hell"

Regardless of whether or not you're a fan of his work, it's hard to deny the impact author Stephen King has had on the world of horror over the decades, so for him to share praise for the Apple TV+ series Servant, that should come as a ringing endorsement for the show. Given that the series comes from The Sixth Sense and Split director M. Night Shyamalan, it likely won't come as much of a surprise that the narrative is unsettling, but for those fans who might have been putting off the series, which was recently renewed for a third season, King's comments might inspire you to dive into the mystery.

"Servant is back on Apple+. M. Night [Shyamalan], spooky as hell, crawls right up your nerve-endings, need I say more?" King posted on Twitter.

SERVANT is back on Apple+.

This is only the most recent instance of King promoting the series, as he shared his endorsement of it shortly after it debuted back in 2019.

"Servant, on Apple+: Extremely creepy and totally involving. Two episodes and I'm hooked," King shared back in December of 2019.

Following its suspenseful Season One finale, the second season of Servant takes a supernatural turn. As Leanne returns to the brownstone and her true nature is revealed, a darker future for all lies ahead. The cast of Servant including Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (Kong: Skull Island, Fantastic Four, Black Mirror), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch) will all reprise their characters for the second season. The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

With the second season of the series having only just premiered today, we're surely in store for many more unsettling reveals as new episodes debut.

Check out Servant Season Two on Apple TV+ today.

