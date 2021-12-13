Servant Season 3 Gets Creepy New Trailer

In its first two seasons, Apple TV+’s Servant has proven to be one of the most surprising and unsettling horror series currently out there, with the first trailer for the upcoming Season 3 hinting at the narrative only continuing to get more shocking and disturbing. From the first looks we got at the series when it premiered, it was clear that audiences would be given an unlikely adventure, with the series’ twists and turns only amplifying the terror over the years, proving that those first glimpses were only scratching the surface of the spooky series. Check out the all-new trailer for Servant above before Season 3 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

Three months after we leave the Turner household in Season 2, things appear to be back to normal. Dorothy and Sean dote on Jericho, Julian has a new girlfriend, and Leanne has moved back into the brownstone. With the threat of the cult looming and suspicious visitors staked out in a nearby park, Leanne does everything she can to feel secure — ultimately causing more chaos for the Turner family. As Sean starts trusting in Leanne’s power, Dorothy feels increasingly threatened and worries for Jericho’s safety. While the Turners struggle to keep their family whole, they must come to terms with the costs of Jericho’s return. Be careful what you wish for.

The ensemble cast of stars returning for Servant Season 3 includes Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, with new addition Sunita Mani (Spirited, Mr. Robot, GLOW).

In addition to M. Night Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes Williams, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala; writers are Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. Servant is a Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

While Shymalan had initially expected the series to last 60 episodes, the filmmaker has since confirmed that, with the pandemic offering him the time to develop the series’ trajectory, it’s expected to conclude with Season 4.

Season 3 of Servant premieres on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

