Apple TV+ Reveals Servant Season Three Trailer & Premiere Date

Apple TV+ has announced that the M. Night Shyamalan horror drama Servant will return for its third season on Friday, January 21, 2022, with the first teaser trailer for the show also revealed! The 10-episode third season will debut new episodes weekly on the streaming platform, debuting every Friday. Created by Tony Basgallop the series follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell star alongside Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, season three of the series brings in new cast member Sunita Mani (Mr. Robot, GLOW). Check out the trailer below!

Shyamalan executive produces the series alongside Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, Steve Tisch, Ashwin Rajan, and Taylor Latham. The Unbreakable and Old filmmaker steps behind the camera to direct once again, joining his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala as directors for season three. Writers on the new episodes include Ryan Scott, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Servant was renewed for its third season even before season two premiered earlier this year, and fans will be happy to know that plan is already in place for how the series will all wrap up. Speaking in a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Shyamalan revealed he didn’t have an ending in mind at first but now he knows how it will conclude.

“I had a kind of aspirational end point, after season one, when we were doing season one but then season two was when I said, ‘I can’t do this anymore until we know where we’re going.’ I have to know where we’re going,” Shyamalan said. “I can’t keep making episodes and not know exactly where we’re heading and why this person is there and what they’re saying means this. So, we worked it all out and I spent the pandemic the first, whatever, months when we were all home, everyone was shut down and locked down, just writing out everything I wanted and dreamed for the show for the remainder.”

After season two of the series premiered it earned the endorsement of none other than horror maestro Stephen King who tweeted: “If there’s anything creepier or more binge-worthy than this, I don’t know what it is. Tight focus, great acting, and atmosphere.”

The first two seasons of Servant are now streaming on Apple TV+ which is in over 100 countries and regions with apps available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.