Servant Final Season Gets Teaser and Premiere Date

One of the more unsettling TV series that horror fans have been theorizing about these last few years is Apple TV+'s Servant, whose upcoming Season 4 is set to be its last. With each season that has been unleashed, fans have been given just as many questions as they've been given answers, though with these last episodes set to conclude the adventure, we might finally learn the secrets of the series and its complex and frightening storyline. You can check out an all-new teaser for the final season of Servant below before Season 4 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.

Following its suspenseful Season 3 finale, Season 4 brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne's war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia, and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?

Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season.

In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black.

Directors for this season are M. Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, and Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala and writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. Servant is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

Fans haven't been the only ones kept in the dark about the series' big picture, as Free shared ahead of Season 3 that even she wasn't sure what her character's trajectory would be.

"[Producer M. Night Shyamalan] literally hasn't told me. Also, I feel like a lot of the time as people, we don't really know what our end goal is," Free shared with ComicBook.com about her character's actual goals. "I feel like, no, I don't know what any of my end goals are in any sense. And I think that that's a very human experience and I don't think that Leanne necessarily has an end goal. I think that she has one desire and that's to be accepted and loved and be a part of this family."

She continued, "And, whether that's actually a facade and whether she's up to something slightly more nefarious or has a slightly eviler plan, that is up to the brilliant mind of Mr. M. Night Shyamalan. But, as for the way I've been playing her for these three years, there's this fragility to her. I think that love is such a big factor in Leanne's goals and Leanne's actions and the consequences of her love, and what does it cost to be loved by somebody like Leanne? What does it cost to love someone like her? I think those are the big questions. But, for me, as far as our final episode on Season 4, I have no idea what it's going to be or what she's going to do."

Servant Season 4 premieres on Apple TV+ on January 13, 2023.

