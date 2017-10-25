Simon Pegg Dispels Rumors of ‘Shaun of the Dead’ Sequel

Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg charmed a generation with 2004’s “zombie rom-com” Shaun of the Dead. But according to Pegg, there is next to no chance of the film getting a sequel.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Pegg recounted his and Wright’s potential ideas for a second installment. While Pegg – who co-wrote and starred in the film – had a few colorful ideas in mind for the film, none of them were meant to be taken seriously.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I jokingly wrote a treatment for From Dusk Till Shaun, which was a sequel to Shaun of the Dead.” Pegg explained. “It was all about Shaun and Ed (Nick Frost) having to go up to Edinburgh, or something. I don’t know. It was ridiculous. And it was a joke. It wasn’t like a serious pitch. Edgar thought it would be funny to do the film again, but with vampires. But it was all just pub talk.”

That isn’t to say that the pair didn’t consider making a unique follow-up to the film, according to Wright.

“There was a brief idea we had, that we entertained for all of like 72 hours, where I thought you could do an alternate reality sequel.” Wright revealed. “It basically starts with the same movie but then it becomes not about zombies. But these films, they take three years. So, it’s like, if you’re doing another movie, let’s do something completely different.”

In a way, Wright and Pegg provided Shaun with two ‘spiritual sequels’, with Hot Fuzz and The World’s End completing the Three Flavors Cornetto Trilogy. And according to Wright, those films probably won’t be the last time the trio work together.

“I actually was texting with Simon today, in fact.” Wright added. “If we did something else, I think it would be something new, that’s not part of the existing kind of trilogy. It’s really about writing something that we want to do, rather than it seeming like we ought to do something, do you know what I mean? The three movies we made all come from different points of passion. It’s finding what that is and again chaining ourselves to the office to write it. [Laughs] But I would like to work with them again, of course. They’re best friends as well as collaborators.”